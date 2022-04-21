Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched the ‘Dubai EV Community Hub’ website for Dubai, aiming to increase electric vehicle (EV) adoption by centralising information regarding EV developments in Dubai. This is part of DEWA’s efforts to encourage the use of sustainable transport as well as consolidate Dubai’s position as a global capital for a green economy and sustainable development. The EV Community Hub website “www.dubaievhub.ae” covers the latest government strategies, targets, incentives, and relevant regulations for EVs. It also provides information on the latest EV models in the UAE, charging station standards, installation and locations, as well as available insurance plans and green auto loans for purchasing EVs.

“At DEWA, we support Dubai’s efforts to reduce emissions of the transport sector through the use of green mobility solutions, especially since Dubai is a global logistics hub for transport. Increasing the use of electric vehicles in Dubai will help to improve air quality, reduce tailpipe emissions, noise pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. As a member of the Dubai Green Mobility Committee and the sole electricity provider in Dubai, DEWA works closely with government organisations and private stakeholders to support EV adoption within Dubai. It also enhances pioneering government partnerships that use digital integration, in addition to providing innovative and environmentally friendly solutions to reduce emissions in the transport sector as part of the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030. This is in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to turn Dubai into the smartest and happiest city in the world,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“The EV Community hub website centralises information regarding EVs in Dubai. This saves time for those who are interested in eco-friendly vehicles and can support their decision-making process. It showcases the benefits of EVs as well as the incentives from entities to encourage their purchase or lease,” said Eng. Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA.

DEWA provides a robust charging infrastructure for electric vehicles across Dubai with over 325 charging stations. These are available to customers registered for the EV Green Charger service and non-registered customers who can use the guest mode feature at the charging station. For EVs registered in Dubai, DEWA creates an EV account once the customer registers their vehicle with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). They can utilise DEWA’s charging stations within an hour of vehicle registration or by creating an EV account. Alternatively, customers can also create an EV account through DEWA’s website, smart app or IVR at DEWA Customer Care Centres.