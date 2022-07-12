Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s construction of 3 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) Water Microfiltration Units in Hatta is 57% complete. The project will be completed by the end of this year. These units refine and sterilise the water of Hatta dam to use it only in emergencies. The units will be used in case of faults in water transmission and distribution networks from Dubai to Hatta.

The total cost is AED 19 million. The fully automated units can provide sustainable and safe solutions with high efficiency, using the latest innovative global technologies and sustainable equipment with low carbon emissions.

“We work within the framework of the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure, keeping pace with the requirements of sustainable development to achieve the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 aims to ensure sustainable access to water during both normal and emergency conditions. The Dubai Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy 2030 focuses on enhancing water resources and using cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions. DEWA works to provide state-of-the-art integrated infrastructure for electricity and water to provide our services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency and quality,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“The projects implemented by DEWA in Hatta are in line with the Comprehensive Development Plan for Hatta, which aims to consolidate the foundations of sustainable development for that area and provide the highest level of services for the citizens and visitors of Hatta. The plan also aims to establish development projects, while considering the environment and natural resources in this vital area,” added Al Tayer.