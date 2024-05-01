Ahmed Al Qaseer: The park… demonstrates Sharjah's commitment to protecting our national and historical treasures for UAE’s future generations.

Sharjah: Highlighting the significant decision to transform Mleiha desert into a national park that will showcase the historic treasures of the region from 200,000 years ago, Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), has stated that the establishment of the Mleiha National Park reinforces Sharjah and Shurooq’s commitment to championing sustainability and preserving the UAE’s and the region’s rich historical heritage for generations to come.

Mleiha National Park will be the first of its kind protected area in the emirate of Sharjah that promotes the conservation of Sharjah’s natural history and preservation of its archaeological past. While grinding the general public access to experience its beauty and historical importance through sustainable tourism and ecotourism practices.

The 34 Squared Kilometres desert in Sharjah’s central region, in parts of which archaeologists unearthed the earliest evidence of human occupation outside Africa, is being developed as a national park following Emiri Decree No. 16 of 2024 issued earlier this week by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

“The future of regional and global economies hinges upon our commitment to bring sustainability practices to the front and centre of commercial activity across sectors”, Shurooq Chairperson opined, adding: “In the leisure and tourism industries, in particular, we need to continually look into ways to design projects that promote comprehensive sustainable development, not just GDP. Here in Sharjah, which is endowed with immense historical and natural wealth, we continually strive to boost its global status as a top destination for investment and tourism in the historical and cultural sectors”.

Boasting one of the region’s oldest historical and anthropological heritage, Mleiha is on the UNESCO World Heritage Site nominee list.

“We welcome the world to discover fascinating remnants of some of the earliest human settlements, from over 200,000 years ago, which were established here in the UAE. The Mleiha National Park is going to be a living and lasting testimony to the formative role and unparalleled significance of the UAE and the region to global civilisational history”, Sheikha Bodour further noted.

Construction underway; park’s fencing to be complete by Q3 2024

HE Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, participated in a call to Sharjah TV’s ‘Direct Line’ programme, and shared crucial information on the project’s vision and developmental goals.

He said, “Mleiha National Park, which Shurooq is developing under the directives of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, demonstrates Sharjah's commitment to protecting our national and historical treasures for UAE’s future generations. This project reflects our vision of supporting eco-tourism and enhancing the country’s leadership in heritage and green tourism."

Al Qaseer highlighted that the park will introduce a wide-ranging programme of educational and recreational activities, as well as opportunities for scientific research. The destination will uphold the highest environmental, social and governance standards in delivering its guest experiences, he further affirmed sharing that these strategies are poised to boost the region’s appeal, open new market opportunities, and foster investment and growth.

Sharing project updates, Al Qaseer noted that construction and development are underway and fencing of the park’s 34km premises will be complete by Q3 2024. The park will include three separate areas: the Core Conservation Zone, focused on preserving the natural environment and supporting wildlife; the Ecotourism Zones, offering eco-stays, adventures, and educational activities; and the Hybrid Zone, which serves as a middle ground for conservation and sustainable tourism practices.

Conservation at heart

The Decree stipulates that activities and actions that would prejudice the aesthetic value of the park are prohibited, in general, and in particular, the following are prohibited: Hunting, transporting, or taking any organisms or organic materials; Damaging or destroying geological or geographic formations or areas that are considered shelter to animal or plant species or for their reproduction; Pollution of soil, water or air; Military manoeuvres and shooting training; and cutting or destroying trees or plants, or eroding the soil.

It also prohibits leisure and entertainment activities or sports that may kill, harm, or negatively affect wildlife; Establishing buildings or facilities, constructing roads, operating vehicles or means of transportation, or carrying out any agricultural, industrial, or commercial activities in the park except with a permit from the competent authority in the emirate in accordance with the conditions, rules, and procedures determined by a decision of its president.

According to the Decree, activities, actions, or works in the areas surrounding the park that affect its aesthetic value are not permissible except with a permit from the competent authority and without prejudice to any penalty stipulated in any other legislation. Anyone who violates these provisions shall be punished with the administrative penalties stipulated in the table attached to the Decree.

The Mleiha National Park’s distinctive conservation plan, inspired by ongoing reasearch, underscores its commitment to responsible stewardship. Key highlights include an overarching conservation strategy, restoration of native plant life, wildlife reintroduction programmes, and comprehensive protection of geological formations. Shurooq has meticulously planned the phased reintroduction of wildlife and the regulation of tourism activities to ensure a robust balance between exploration and preservation.

The destination’s existing assets - the Mleiha Archaeological Centre, Moon Retreat, Al Faya Retreat, Sky Adventures, Glamping Area, and Mleiha Camping Site will continue to be integral components of the national park to offer visitors and vacationers an authentic platform for discovery, exchange, and nurturing experiences. They will be merged with new natural, scientific and economic capabilities as part of Shurooq’s central objective to continue empowering local communities.

Set to be one of the region’s most prized archaeological assets upon completion, the Mleiha National Park will bestow new capabilities naturally, scientifically, and economically, becoming an authentic platform for discovery, exchange, and nurturing experiences. It will preserve and conserve the story of early humanity, archaeology, and Mleiha’s natural heritage for the world's future generations. The decision to enclose the Mleiha desert area within a fenced protective zone is driven by these ideals and the authority’s commitment to preserving historical sites and fostering unique and sustainable ecotourism.

