Dubai – Dubai Customs has been honored with two prestigious awards from the Global Good Governance (3G) Awards, recognizing its outstanding performance in governance. The Global Good Governance Advocacy & Commitment to Corporate Governance Award 2024 and the Global Good Governance Excellence Award in CSR Activities 2024, presented annually by the "Cambridge IFA", highlight Dubai Customs' excellence in corporate social responsibility initiatives and commitment to corporate governance. The department underwent rigorous audits by Cambridge IFA to ensure adherence to the highest international standards. The competition for these awards was intense among institutions and entities worldwide. The awards ceremony took place in Manila, Philippines.

The Global Good Governance (3G) Awards, an initiative by "Cambridge IFA," aims to celebrate excellence in governance and corporate social responsibility across government, politics, and the corporate sector. Dubai Customs' success reflects its dedication to implementing best practices and innovative projects promoting good governance and social responsibility. Over 1000 institutions and individuals were nominated for the 2024 awards, showcasing strong competition and detailed evaluations.

Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of Corporate Communication Department at Dubai Customs, expressed pride in the global recognition received, emphasizing Dubai Customs’ alignment with Dubai government's vision and directives for upholding the highest governance standards. Dubai Customs continuously benchmarks to ensure the application of best governance practices across all sectors, integrating advanced methodologies in social responsibility initiatives.

Samira Abdulrazzak, Head of Corporate Governance and Quality Assurance at Dubai Customs, highlighted these awards as a testament to Dubai Customs' commitment to enhancing its smart customs services and achieving excellence in quality, efficiency, and reliability.

Dubai Customs obtained the ISO 37000:2021 Governance Management certification this year, bringing the total number of applied standards within the government organization to 17, affirming its leadership in implementing best practices.