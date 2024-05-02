Khalid Al Midfa: Sharjah has positioned itself as a fast-growing tourist destination in the region, boasting a strong presence.

Sharjah: The emirate of Sharjah is gearing up for its 24th participation in the Arabian Travel Market 2024 (ATM), set to take place 6-9 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the theme ‘Empowering Innovation - Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship’, with 27 public and private entities including Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA).

During its participation, Sharjah will showcase its latest tourist, entertainment, cultural, and adventure offerings, as well as ongoing projects and future strategies that will contribute to the emirate’s status as a premier destination for global tourists and visitors.

With an annual presence in this international hub, SCTDA recognizes the exceptional opportunities this platform has to offer to all stakeholders in the tourism industry. The authority’s participation is a reflection of its commitment to showcasing Sharjah's flagship projects, while exchanging best practices and knowledge with industry peers, and exploring collaborations with global entities in tourism, travel, and hospitality.

HE Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said, "Under the unwavering support and wise guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, we have achieved remarkable milestones. Sharjah has positioned itself as a fast-growing tourist destination in the region, boasting a strong presence. Our diverse and integrated tourist activities cater to a wide spectrum of visitors, making us a year-round attraction. We are committed to furthering our success in line with national objectives, bolstering tourism as a key driver of economic diversification."

Innovation in the tourism and travel sector

Al Midfa affirmed that Sharjah's participation in the Arabian Travel Market is crucial for showcasing advancements in tourism and travel sector, hospitality experiences, and the hotel industry. He remarked that this global platform is also key to building innovative partnerships, and achieving sustainability standards in the global travel and tourism ecosystem.

Al Midfa added, “In Sharjah, our collaborative mindset is geared towards fostering entrepreneurship and innovation in the tourism and travel sector. Our commitment lies in promoting and showcasing the emirate's potentials, sustaining and growing the tourism sector by enhancing the quality and distinctiveness of tourism services, products, and experiences. This effort aims to establish Sharjah as a favoured destination for tourism, entertainment, and culture, while strengthening its global tourism presence.”

Official Tour Guide License within hours

This year, SCTDA will be launching a Tour Guide Training Service. This new skillbuilding initiative, exclusively available during the event, will offer participants the opportunity to obtain an official tour guide licence within hours after successfully completing one of the training programs, which will be held in both Arabic and English.

The service offers three different programs: the 'Tour Guiding for Beginners' program, the 'Tour Guiding Renewal' program, and the 'Advanced Tour Guiding' program. Registration for these programs will be available at Sharjah's pavilion during ATM 2024.

Commenting on the program, Al Midfa said: “The Express Tour Guide Training Service aims to cultivate a new generation of capable and experienced workforce among youth and entrepreneurs. This initiative is designed to have a positive impact by enriching the tourism experience, while also enhancing the emirate's appeal and providing support to professionals in the sector.”

27 public and private entities to showcase Sharjah’s regional and global appeal

As part of Sharjah's comprehensive participation program at the Arabian Travel Market 2024, the emirate’s pavilion, located at ME0820, will host a press conference on the third day of the event, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 11:30 am.

The press conference will feature H.E. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, alongside other officials representing Sharjah, where they will announce the latest developments in the emirate’s tourist projects, unveil new programs and initiatives to support the tourism and travel sectors, and highlight the diverse tourism experiences offered by the emirate, ranging from ecotourism to adventure tourism, as well as family-friendly activities, and the emirate's year-round agenda.

Participating entities in Sharjah’s pavilion alongside SCTDA include the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIOH), Department of Awqaf in Sharjah, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA), Sharjah Asset Management, Sharjah Art Foundation, Sharjah Airport Authority, Sharjah Classic Cars Club, and Sharjah International Marine Sports Club.

From the private sector, the list of participants includes a host of travel and tourism agencies in the emirate. These encompass Sharjah National Hotels (SNH), Sharjah Airport Travel Agency (SATA), Air Arabia, Holidays Tours, Cozmo Travel. Sharjah’s Hospitality and hotel establishments taking part in the pavilion feature the Copthorne Hotel Sharjah, Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa, Occidental Sharjah Grand, The ACT Hotel Sharjah, The Golden Tulip Sharjah Hotel Apartments, DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences, Luxe Grand Hotel Apartments, Novotel Sharjah Expo Centre, Al Majaz Première Deluxe Hotel Apartments, Smart Travel, and TravTalk.