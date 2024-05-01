89% Poised to Invest in CX Solutions in the Middle East

Dubai, UAE – In today’s complex business environment, achieving operational efficiency is paramount for businesses in the Middle East. The annual Customer Experience Live Intelligence Report 2024 highlights one of the most striking revelations that a staggering 72% are keen to attain operational efficiency with 49% of them leveraging digital experiences for the same. This underscores the pressing need for strategic investments in technology and process optimisation to streamline operations and elevate overall customer experience.

Launched at the prestigious Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2024, held at the JW Marriott Hotel Marina, Dubai, the report showcases the need for innovative strategies and technology to deliver exemplary customer experience (CX). Companies are embracing the digital pivot, with more than 76% of organisations investing in AI.

The Middle East region is definitely poised for strong growth in CX technology investment and the excitement was very evident in the discussions at the leading regional conference that is recognised as a hub of knowledge and insights for organisations striving to enhance their customer-centric approach. Compelling insights into the strategies adopted by companies to amplify customer experience were shared which resonated with the findings of the report.

Notably, 82% of companies are leveraging customer feedback and surveys, while 59% are investing in customer journey mapping to chart seamless interactions across touchpoints.

In addition to highlighting the primary solutions that Middle Eastern organisations will prioritise in 2024, the report also provides insights into the anticipated timeline. A substantial 89% of companies in the region are poised to make investments in CX solutions within the next year.

“NICE is excited to help organisations lead into a new era by harnessing the transformative power of AI, cloudification and digitalization propelling them towards accelerated growth and unparalleled success in elevating CX.” commented Sanjay Gupta, VP & Managing Director, Middle East and South Asia, NICE

Additionally, 48% are investing in customer analytics and personas to deepen their understanding of customer behaviour and preferences. "In today's competitive market, understanding the customer is crucial for sustained success. As a customer-centric enterprise, we firmly believe that it serves as the foundation for building lasting relationships and driving business growth," remarked Jane Drury, CEO, Cobone.

Ayusha Tyagi, Managing Director of Customer Experience Live, added, "As enterprises pivot towards a more customer-centric ethos, the actionable insights gleaned from the Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2024 are poised to catalyse real-world transformations and steer organisations towards sustainable growth and elevated CX."

In its 2024 edition, the Customer Experience Live Show Middle East focused on reimagining Total Experiences and leveraging the right digital experience strategies to attain customer loyalty and growth. Participants benefited from deep insights into the latest trends, strategies, and technologies driving the future of customer experience in the region. Ladislau Batalha, CEO, International Customer Experience Institute, reflected, "The Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2024 showcased the imperative integration of digital experience strategies into organisational frameworks.”

"The digital landscape is evolving rapidly, and customer expectations are at an all-time high. Investing in cutting-edge CX solutions is no longer optional, it's essential for staying ahead of the curve and exceeding customer expectations," emphasised Kowshik Bhattacharjee, Head of Service Excellence, Medcare.

Sponsored by e& enterprise, NICE, Medallia, Verint, Qualtrics, Zoom, Webex by Cisco, Uniphore, Sprinklr, SS&C Blue Prism, Enterprise Bot, Cobone, Genesys, Calabrio, FPT Software, Data Direct Group, Interact CX, Konnect Insights, Exotel, XEBO.ai, Clootrack, Meiro, Crystel, and Silah Gulf, the Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2024 brought together a diverse array of industry experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers.

Strategic partners included International Customer Experience Institute and Customer Institute, with BNC as the Project Intelligence Partner. Media partners included Customer Data Platform Institute, EnterpriseAI, siliconindia, Oman Oil and Gas, OnestopNDT, Energy Business Review, and WorldOils. Thought-provoking perspectives were shared by Bupa Arabia, NEOM, Majid Al Futtaim, Uber, ADNOC Group, Etihad Aviation Group, among others, providing invaluable insights into the accelerating digital transformation.

The Customer Experience Live Awards Middle East 2024, held on 30 April at the event, honoured prominent organisations that are at the forefront of industry excellence, including Riyadh Airports Company; Dubai National Insurance; Mubadala Energy; Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres; Mashreq Bank; Bank Muscat; Social Development Bank; GIG Gulf; Verint; Petromin Express; Silah Gulf;, Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion; Cobone; Sprinklr; and Crystel.

To download the report and to know more about Customer Experience Live, visit https://www.customer-experience.live

About Customer Experience Live

Customer Experience Live is a leading digital customer experience insights and research powerhouse in the EMEA region. Committed to driving growth within organisations through rigorous research and insightful activations, the company plays a pivotal role in facilitating successful business ventures and fostering innovation in customer experience solutions. With a focus on understanding end-user needs and market dynamics, Customer Experience Live empowers top-level executives and solution providers to navigate the ever-changing landscape of customer experience.

For more information, please contact

Anuroopa Mukherjee, Pulse 360 PR & Marketing Communications

Email: anuroopa@pulse360me.com