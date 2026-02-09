Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has successfully wrapped up its participation in Suhar Investment Forum 2026, held on February 4–5 in Suhar, North Al Batinah Governorate, Sultanate of Oman.

The event featured participation from 929 delegates from across the globe, representing 32 countries, serving as a comprehensive platform that brought together business opportunities and investment dialogue.

The participation formed part of SCCI’s strategy to strengthen the presence of Sharjah’s business community at regional and international economic platforms and to showcase the emirate’s competitive advantages as a leading destination for foreign direct investment and strategic partnerships.

The Chamber’s delegation was headed by H.E. Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI. The delegation comprised H.E. Ziyad Mohmoud Khairalla AlHaji, Board Member, Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication, and Ali Abdullah Al Jari, Director of Sharjah Export Development Centre.

During the forum sessions, the Sharjah Chamber’s delegation explored a range of investment opportunities introduced to participants. The opportunities covered high-potential sectors such as food manufacturing, iron and mining, plastics, recycling, heavy-industry support industries, medical manufacturing, and aluminum production. These priority sectors align with Sharjah investors’ strategies for regional expansion and supply chain integration.

In his remarks, H.E. Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir stated that the Sharjah Chamber’s participation in Suhar Investment Forum 2026 reflects its commitment to broadening opportunities for the emirate’s business community and facilitating entry into high-growth markets while fostering long-term strategic partnerships.

He noted that the Sharjah Chamber is keen to convey emerging opportunities and economic trends from regional economic platforms to its members, supporting their investment decisions and opening new avenues for sustainable growth.

In Suhar Investment Forum 2026, the Chamber’s delegation conducted multiple bilateral meetings with representatives of regional and international chambers of commerce, senior economic officials, and participating investors and business executives.

Discussions focused on showcasing Sharjah’s competitive investment ecosystem, sector-specific incentives, advanced infrastructure, and specialised free zones, reinforcing the emirate’s role as a strategic platform for accessing global markets.

SCCI’s delegation highlighted the strategic importance of strengthening investment partnerships and enabling Emirati investors to engage in impactful joint ventures that support international market expansion and strengthen trade relations with the Omani business sector.

This approach aligns with the Chamber’s strategy, which focuses on empowering exporters and entrepreneurs by providing access to growth opportunities and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading economic hub.

