Dubai: The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) officially launched the ‘Emirati Smart Human Resource Platform’ during the Dubai Emiratisation Forum organised by EHRDC in Dubai, under the theme ‘Enduring Partnerships for Sustainable Development’. The platform, piloted in September last year, connects Emirati talents to suitable employment and training opportunities by prioritising transparency and reliability.

The platform was officially launched, attracting wide participation from representatives from both the government and private sector companies, as well as educational institutions. This landmark milestone highlights the Council’s forward-looking vision to harness smart digital solutions that can strengthen the Emiratisation ecosystem, enhancing the efficiency and competitiveness of the national labour market.

An introductory video screening was held during the launch, showcasing the platform’s objectives and key components, while highlighting its pivotal role in driving the development of Emirati human capital, amid the transition to full-scale operational deployment within the Council’s ecosystem and strategic initiatives.

His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the EHRDC, stated that the platform’s launch is an important achievement in the development of the Emirate’s recruitment ecosystem, further underscoring the Council’s vision to innovate solutions for the creation of a robust national human capital base, while establishing an advanced model of integration across policies, partnerships and modern technologies.

H.E added: “The platform is designed to empower Emirati talents, serving as a gateway for training and employment opportunities, in line with our wise leadership’s forward-looking vision to build an economy driven by resilience, knowledge and innovation. Moreover, in addition to being a technical recruitment tool, it serves as an integrated ecosystem for enhancing workforce planning efficiency, strengthening coordination between educational institutions and employers, as well as seamlessly connecting job seekers to relevant opportunities in the private sector. This also ensures the sustainability of Emiratisation efforts by enhancing the readiness of Emiratis to engage in priority strategic sectors.”

The official edition of the platform with unique AI-powered features, serves as a reliable and transparent link between Emirati talents and employers, contributing to enhanced recruitment efficiency, strengthening the participation of Emirati citizens in vital sectors and aligning educational outcomes with Dubai’s labour market needs. Furthermore, it is an integrated tool for managing recruitment and skill development processes by providing automated recommendations for jobs and training opportunities based on users’ qualifications, experience and evolving market needs.

Its range of advanced services includes executive dashboards and real-time reports that enable employers and relevant stakeholders to track recruitment performance and response rates. The platform also facilitates remote interviews, streamlining communication between job seekers and employers, while providing detailed and up-to-date information on available opportunities. This opens up fair, efficient and seamless access to jobs and training programs, further strengthening the governance of recruitment processes.

The platform’s launch underscores the integration of digital initiatives within institutional partnerships, while spotlighting its role as a key pillar within the Council’s ecosystem. It also supports the development of sustainable career pathways for national talents and contributes to the advancement of the ‘Dubai Economic Agenda D33’ and the ‘UAE Centennial 2071’. This is primarily achieved through human capital investment and leveraging technical innovation to enhance the competitiveness and effectiveness of the labour market.

