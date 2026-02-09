Abu Dhabi on Monday: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, has announced the expansion of its “Robotaxi” services to include new areas across the Emirate. The expansion reflects Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its smart mobility network and advance its sustainable transport objectives.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the seventh edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX), recently held and focused on smart autonomous systems technologies. The expansion aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision for smart and autonomous mobility and forms part of a broader strategy to deliver safe and efficient next-generation transport solutions. It aims to enhance network efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and improve quality of life for all members of the community.

Building on the service’s success since its launch in 2021 across Yas, Al Saadiyat, Al Reem and Al Maryah Islands, as well as Zayed International Airport, ITC is expanding operations into new high-activity, high-density areas, including Khalifa City, Masdar City and Rabdan. New routes will also be introduced connecting Abu Dhabi Corniche with Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, giving residents and visitors more smart mobility options and wider access to autonomous services across the Emirate. The service is operated commercially by “WeRide” and “Uber”, in collaboration with the local operator “Tawasul Transport”, in accordance with the approved permits.

ITC confirmed that the next phase will see an expansion of the autonomous vehicle fleet to meet growing demand and support the service’s rapid growth, strengthening operational readiness and improving performance efficiency. It noted that the service has seen rising uptake since its launch, recording growth of nearly 150% in the number of trips during 2025, driven by previous operational expansions and increasing user confidence in the smart technologies used in operation. The vehicles also achieved a 99.9% safety rate.

Working closely with the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council and its development partners, the Integrated Transport Centre continues to strengthen the supporting infrastructure for autonomous driving solutions. This includes upgrading monitoring and control systems, enhancing next-generation connectivity, and ensuring a safe and reliable operating environment for autonomous vehicles.

This expansion both reinforces Abu Dhabi’s commitment to investing in smart and autonomous mobility and enables the delivery of next-generation services that support smart city ambitions and the development of a sustainable, efficient transport system, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s global position in adopting innovation and advanced technologies.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.