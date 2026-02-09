Abu Dhabi – The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, has announced the launch of a pilot project in partnership with “talabat”, the leading online delivery platform in the Middle East and North Africa. The initiative aims to support and accelerate the adoption of electric mobility solutions across the Emirate by expanding the use of electric vehicles in last-mile delivery services, through the development of a dedicated network for battery charging and swapping in key locations.

This collaboration aligns with ITC’s direction to develop a smart and low-emission mobility system. During the pilot phase, the project will assess the feasibility of expanding talabat’s electric mobility fleet while enhancing its operational efficiency.

Under the project, dedicated zones for electric vehicles have been established in high demand areas, arranged in a way that meets drivers’ needs. This set up enables easier battery swapping while minimising downtime. These zones are among the most prominent dedicated operational facilities for two-wheeled electric vehicles in the Emirate, ensuring seamless access for delivery fleets and enhancing safety and confidence across operations.

The pilot supports Abu Dhabi’s environmental objectives by replacing petrol powered vehicles with electric bikes, while ensuring safety and optimal performance in terms of range, speed, control, and rider comfort. Field trials and feedback sessions with delivery drivers are already delivering promising early results.

The collaboration also represents an important milestone in talabat’s journey to reduce the carbon footprint of its delivery operations, as part of its commitment to adopting cleaner transport solutions and supporting climate action efforts.

Eng. Abdulla Hamad Alaryani, Acting Executive Director of the Planning and Strategic Affairs Sector at the Integrated Transport Centre, stated: “This strategic partnership under the pilot project reflects the Integrated Transport Centre’s commitment to supporting the shift towards electric mobility in Abu Dhabi. By working with talabat, we aim to deliver an advanced and sustainable infrastructure for electric vehicles that supports operations while ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficiency. This will help reduce emissions and strengthen the smart mobility ecosystem, with the potential to scale the initiative to other companies, subject to approval.”

Commenting on the initiative, May Youssef, Senior Director of Public Affairs, Corporate Communications and Sustainability at talabat, added: “Our partnership with the Integrated Transport Centre as part of this pilot project, represents a key pillar in our efforts to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility solutions within last-mile delivery services. Through this collaboration, we are testing robust infrastructure that supports the wider uptake of electric vehicles. It places sustainability and the safety of drivers and all road users at the heart of our approach, significantly reduces emissions, and reinforces our commitment to delivering a smarter, more environmentally friendly delivery ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.”

This partnership reflects an advanced model of public-private collaboration in developing smart mobility solutions that support the Emirate’s targets and keep pace with future ambitions.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.