Oman is beginning to carve its path towards cleaner mobility as electric vehicles (EVs) shift from curiosity to reality on the nation’s roads. Driven by Oman Vision 2040, falling technology costs and rising environmental awareness, EV adoption is slowly but steadily gaining traction.

Market forecasts show strong potential. MarkNtel Advisors estimates Oman’s EV market will expand from roughly $200 million in 2024 to $831 million by 2030, while Mordor Intelligence suggests it could reach $2.42 billion as vehicles and batteries become more affordable.

A 2024 study in the World Electric Vehicle Journal found that performance, trust in EV technology and social influence are among the leading factors shaping consumer interest in Oman. Yet familiar barriers persist, including limited charging points, high upfront costs and low public awareness. These are challenges seen across early-stage EV markets worldwide.

Still, momentum is building. Charging stations are emerging in Muscat, Suhar and Salalah through private-sector pilots, supported by MoTCIT standards for equipment and safety. Research published in Frontiers in Sustainable Cities shows that visible charging access directly boosts purchase intention and policy incentives such as reduced fees or priority parking could accelerate early uptake.

Regionally, the Gulf is pushing forward. Saudi Arabia is moving into local EV manufacturing with Lucid and Ceer, while the UAE continues to expand its charging network. Oman stands to benefit through shared standards, lower technology costs and improved model availability.

Electrification also aligns with Oman’s broader clean-energy goals. The government aims for 30 per cent renewable electricity by 2030, with major solar and wind projects underway. This clean power will support an expanding EV fleet. Hydrogen is also on the horizon. Oman’s National Hydrogen Strategy positions green hydrogen as a future fuel for heavy transport, echoing trends in Germany and Japan.

Economic prospects are significant. With rising regional demand, Oman could attract investment in EV assembly, battery storage and component manufacturing, especially in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm. A local EV ecosystem spanning import, maintenance, charging operations and battery recycling could boost jobs and support In-Country Value priorities.

Globally, EV sales are projected by the IEA to exceed 20 million units in 2025, one in every four new cars sold. As global supply expands, Oman will benefit from better pricing, wider model choices and second-hand imports.

The shift to electric mobility will take time. It requires infrastructure, policy stability and public awareness. But the direction is clear. As costs fall and renewable power grows, the case for EVs becomes stronger each year. Oman now has the opportunity to build a clean, modern transport system from the ground up, one that reflects the ambitions of Oman Vision 2040 and the quiet hum of a more sustainable future.

