President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday launched the Electric Tricycle Empowerment Initiative, a programme of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Development designed to enable Nigerian youth to be self-employed and contribute to national development.

Tinubu, who officially inaugurated the programme with the distribution of over 4,000 electric tricycles and motorcycles to beneficiaries at a ceremony held at Eagle Square, Abuja, said the launch of the initiative underscores the commitment of his administration to reducing transportation costs, pollution and creating jobs for the teeming youth.

He noted that the initiative aligns with the energy transformation programme of his administration, aimed at reducing carbon footprint and promoting a cleaner, healthier environment for future generations.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, commended the Federal Ministry of Youth Development for this initiative and House of Destiny Global Services Ltd, as well as the leadership of the National Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association (NATOMORAS) for the collaboration on the implementation of the programme.

He said: “The electric tricycles will reduce transportation costs by 40% and offer a cleaner alternative to tricycles powered by fossil fuels.

“The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, will continue to initiate and implement programmes that not only provide employment for our teeming youth population but also align with the global transition to cleaner and sustainable energy solutions, youth empowerment, job creation, promotion of the green economy and strengthening Public-Private Partnership collaboration.

“Let us work together to make this initiative a success and create a brighter future for the present and future generations,” the President stated.

Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, in his remark, noted that the initiative was a Public-Private sector partnership designed to reduce the cost of transportation while empowering youth at the informal sector in the country.

He noted that there was a need to engage both formal and informal youth equally so that the nation could move on the right path to prosperity, and lives are improved in line with the enabling environment provided by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He added that President Tinubu believes in the potential of youth in driving development in Nigeria and that the Ministry of Youth Development was ready to support, empower and protect young people in the country.

The Minister noted that in line with the mandate of the President to ensure inclusion in the Ministry’s programmes, the electric tricycle empowerment initiative is being launched as a way of giving priority to the young people on the streets, noting that at the formal level, Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and other agencies are doing so much in empowering students through loans and other incentives.

“This electric tricycle initiative is our commitment to bring empowerment closer to your doorstep. It is our direct response to the global call for green energy and also for national good and economic growth. We are not just giving out care, we are investing in the green and clean, and profitable initiative,” Olawande said.

He noted that the initiative aims to solve three critical problems. “One is to create jobs for the informal youth who are tricycle riders, people who learn mechanics, technicians and also operate in the charging stations. Two, it removes the burden of petroleum cost and also increases the take-home income of Keke operators. Three, it reduces carbon emissions, making our city cleaner,” he stated.

National President of the National Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association (NATOMORAS), Usman Buba Gwoza, said the introduction of electric tricycles by the Federal Government was not just a technological achievement but a symbol of hope, a step towards cleaner energy, reduced fuel cost and better income for his members.

He appealed to the Federal Government to empower members of NATOMORAS with more electric tricycles as this would reduce youth unemployment across the country, promote clean and affordable transportation and support Nigeria’s energy transition and green economy goals under the renewed hope agenda of the current administration.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

