Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi today launched the 'Abu Dhabi Experts' e-learning platform, designed to empower B2B partners and transform them into certified 'Experience Abu Dhabi Experts.'

Revealed on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), the Abu Dhabi Experts platform offers specialised content across nine comprehensive modules, covering various facets of Abu Dhabi's tourism sector. These modules provide in-depth knowledge about the emirate’s rich culture and heritage, landmarks and attractions and accommodation options.

Participants who successfully take part in the training will receive a certificate of completion, officially recognising them as 'Experience Abu Dhabi Experts', bolstering their credibility within the industry and equipping them with the knowledge to craft personalised travel itineraries. The module is currently available in English, and the training programme is set to expand to a total of 13 languages to ensure that it is accessible to global partners.

The debut of the 'Abu Dhabi Experts' e-learning platform is among several new initiatives launched at ATM, including multiple new agreements with leading global travel and tourism organisations, and closely follows the unveiling of the updated Tourism Strategy 2030.

The Strategy seeks to boost visitor numbers from nearly 24 million in 2023 to 39.3 million by 2030 (overnight and same-day), with a 7% year-on-year growth. Moreover, it plans to significantly elevate the tourism and travel sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP, raising it from approximately AED 49 billion in 2023 to AED 90 billion annually by 2030.

