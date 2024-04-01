Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) made its inaugural appearance at the 30th International Travel & Hospitality Show (MITT) in Moscow, held from 19 to 21 March. Winning the ‘Outstanding Debut Award’, the Abu Dhabi stand took centre stage in the main hall, with the DCT Abu Dhabi International Operations Department and a delegation of 10 stakeholders spotlighting the emirate’s wide array of attractions and offerings.

Marking the destination’s inaugural participation at the annual travel and hospitality event, the Abu Dhabi stand aimed to cultivate and strengthen ties within the Russian and CIS markets, while enhancing awareness and appreciation for its offerings across culture, heritage, entertainment, nature, hospitality and beyond.

Further to promoting, protecting and progressing the emirate’s rich cultural and historic heritage, DCT Abu Dhabi’s presence also catered to sun and beach enthusiasts through sophisticated relaxation and rejuvenating escapes. Abu Dhabi’s participation bolstered connections, fostered new business collaborations and explored avenues for joint marketing endeavours.

The 10 participating stakeholders included Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana, Saadiyat Rotana, Beach Rotana, Etihad Airways, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Rixos Hotels, Saadiyat Island & Yas Island, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Yas Plaza Hotels and Bab Al Qasr Abu Dhabi. Representatives from these stakeholders actively engaged with guests, supporting Abu Dhabi’s vision to share its immersive cultural and heritage experiences, relaxing beach retreats, gastronomic delights, premier shopping outlets, and unparalleled hospitality offerings.

