As part of its awareness efforts to improve the dissemination of legal culture among workers, the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi held an awareness lecture for workers in "ICAD" Musaffah aiming to introduce the legal requirements and regulations that must be met when carrying narcotic or controlled medications from outside the country.

The lecture is part of the Department's innovative efforts in cooperation with its strategic partners to raise legal awareness among members of society in compliance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, chairman of the Presidential Court, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, by combining legal knowledge since it is crucial for upholding legal obligations and safeguarding individuals' rights, which helps to sustain security and stability.

Furthermore, the lecture covered the most important requirements and regulations for carrying narcotic and controlled substances from abroad. These include obtaining a permission through the Ministry of Health and Community Protection's official website or smart application to carry personal medications, and disclosing the medications at the country official ports or bringing a prescription or a recent medical report authenticated by the health authority of the country where these medications were given, the country embassies, or authorities handling documentation in that country.

The lecture clarified that in order to obtain a permission, a medical report both in Arabic and English must be submitted in accordance with the requirements specified in the report from the health facility where the patient is receiving treatment, and be authenticated by the health authority in the country in which medication is given, or the embassy of the country, or recognised authentication authorities in that country. The report must include the patient's personal information, diagnosis, scientific and trade name of the drug as well as the recommended dosage, the course and duration of therapy, the report's date, the physician name and specialisation, the licence number, the address and the seal of the healthcare institution.

According to the lecture, health officials grant permission to carry these drugs in quantities commensurate with the length of therapy, as long as the course of treatment doesn't surpass one month. It is acceptable to introduce the required quantity to cover the term of repetition, for a maximum of three months, unless the prescription calls for repeated dispensing. Bringing medications without an identification card listing the ingredients or without information about the active ingredient written in English or Arabic, expired medications for personal use, medications whose circulation is prohibited based on lists established by ministerial decisions and available on the Ministry of Health and Community Development, is prohibited.