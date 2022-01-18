PHOTO
DUBAI: The Indian state of Goa and Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC) discussed opportunities for business collaboration and promotion at a meeting held in Dubai recently.
The meeting was attended by Mr J. Ashok Kumar, Secretary to Chief Minister, Sports & Youth Affairs, Tourism, Industries Trade & Commerce, Handicrafts Textile & Coir, Mr Sanjay Kumar, Secretary - Revenue, Information Technology, Labour & Employment and Ms Swetika Sachan, Director, Directorate of Industries, Government of Goa, at the India Pavilion Dubai EXPO2020, Mr Dilip Sinha, Secretary-General, IBPC along with other distinguished members of IBPC.
Speaking about the investment opportunities available in the state, Mr J. Ashok Kumar said, “Goa has one of the best business-friendly policies and skilled labour force in India. There is a huge untapped business opportunity available in the state and we urge all the IBPC members to come and invest in Goa.”
“The government has made a significant investment in the tourism sector – from creation of basic infrastructure to promotion of heritage and culture. The state has also formed Goa Tourism Board (GTB) and implementation of the master plan has already been initiated,” added Mr Kumar.
He also showcased a presentation containing the glimpse of opportunities available in the tourism sector in the state, which includes a 4,000 pax world-class convention centre at Dona Paula, Panjim, 3-star residency at Mapusa, Eco resort and adventure hub at Mayem, Bicholim, entertainment village at Mandrem in North Goa and spiritual, wellness & rejuvenation centre at Farmagudi, Ponda among others.
Talking during the session, Mr Sanjay Kumar said, “Goa has initiated many favourable policy changes during the last few years to facilitate ease of doing business for investors. Goa’s high rate of literacy has attracted knowledge-based industries such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology and IT. Moreover, a large portion of the population can also speak English, which helps the state’s tourism and ITeS industries.”
Delivering the welcome address, Ms Swetika Sachan said, “Goa is participating in EXPO2020 Dubai to showcase its business potential to the global investors. Goa is one of the most attractive tourist destinations in India and one of the upcoming investment destinations offering great opportunities.”
The focus sectors in which the state is seeking investments are Tourism, Financial Services, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology, Agro-based and Food Processing Industries, among others.
The Goa week will conclude on 20th January 2022.
