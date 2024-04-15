Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism has reaffirmed its commitment to the Stopover programme, encouraging travellers to turn their layovers in Qatar into unforgettable journeys packed with inspiring cityscapes, rich cultural experiences, and thrilling adventures.

In a social media post, Qatar Tourism urged travellers to elevate their Stopover in the country, showcasing an 11-second video highlighting top locations across the country, including Qatar’s largest heritage site, Al Zubarah, Old Doha Port, Lusail City, Cultural Village - Katara, National Museum of Qatar, The Pearl Island, Corniche, and Hamad International Airport’s The Orchard.

“Elevate your #StopoverInQatar into a special journey filled with breathtaking cityscapes, unique cultural experiences and thrilling adventures,” it said.

Moreover, travellers are encouraged to book their packages through the Qatar Airways website or the Visit Qatar app to plan customised trips.

This initiative builds upon Discover Qatar’s (DQ) ambitious target for the 2023/2024 period, aiming to double the number of travellers for the Stopover programme, underscoring the commitment to position Qatar as the premier choice for stopover experiences.

DQ, the destination management company of Qatar Airways and partner of Qatar Tourism, has been offering the “Best Value Stopover in the World” package, which provided over 20,000 visitors with luxurious 4 or 5-star hotel stays for up to four nights in the fiscal year 2022/2023.

Throughout the previous years, Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways collaborated to leverage the Stopover programme, aligning with one of the six key strategies adopted by Qatar Tourism to boost tourist numbers.

Qatar Airways website highlighted stopover packages starting from $14 at 4-star and 5-star hotels, catering to travellers’ diverse preferences. Currently, Qatar welcomes visitors from 102 countries visa-free, further enhancing accessibility for travellers.

The flag carrier of the country said its stopover package ranges from standard, premium to luxury, starting from $14 for a one night stay and can go as high as $230 for a four-night stay in a 5-star hotel.

The Stopover package is applicable for Qatar Airways and code-share confirmed ticket holders with a minimum transit time of 12 hours in Doha, allowing for up to two bookings per ticket for both outbound and return sectors of the trip, explained Destination Qatar.

According to Pacific Asia Travel Association, stopover tourism aims to attract immediate incremental arrivals, encourage repeat visits, stimulate economic benefits for airlines and local industries, appeal to travellers who may not have previously considered the destination, and provide travellers with the opportunity to explore two destinations with one airfare.

