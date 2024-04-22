JEDDAH — The Red Sea Global Company’s CEO John Pagano and Chief Administrative Officer Eng. Ahmad Darwish visited Shades Beach at Durrat Al-Arous in Jeddah on Saturday.



They were received by Abdullah Saleh Kamel, chairman of the Board of Directors of Dallah Al-Baraka and Mohiuddin Saleh Kamel, vice chairman of the board, Zaki Hassanein, chairman of the Board of Directors of Benchmark Company, and Saleh Abdullah Kamel. Pagano toured the facilities of Shades Beach and was briefed on its services and the events and activities it offers throughout the week.



It is noteworthy that Shades Beach is one of the new tourist destinations on the Red Sea coast that was opened in February this year. It is the premium destination for a beach experience in Jeddah. Located at Durrat Al-Arous, this beach offers a great opportunity to retreat from the busy city life and enjoy the splendid ambiance of a well-preserved beachfront.



The beach hosted a number of concerts in which Egyptian mega star Mohamed Hamaki, renowned singer Amr Diab El-Hadaba, and stars Ahmed Saad and Ruby participated, and the most recent of which was the concert by artist Tamer Ashor last week.

