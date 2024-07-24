The Saudi Red Sea Authority, in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism, has launched the "Seas of Excellence" training programme to improve the quality of tourism services and adopt international best practices to deliver a luxurious coastal tourism experience, reported SPA.

The launch ceremony was attended by Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb, it stated.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the program is being offered for the first time on board the European Cruise and is accredited by the British University of Plymouth and Dale Carnegie.

It will help equip employees at luxury coastal resorts and travel agencies with professional skills essential in the tourism sector, to ensure that visitors to the kingdom enjoy an exceptional experience.

The undertaking is part of the Ministry of Tourism and Saudi Red Sea Authority's efforts to enhance the coastal tourism experience by harnessing the potential of national talent, it added.

