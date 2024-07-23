MUSCAT: Al Ashkharah Atmosphere Festival saw an impressive footfall of over 60,000 visitors over the weekend, marking a significant boost to tourism in the Governorate of South Al Sharqiyah. This vibrant event in Al Ashkhara district of Wilayat Jaalan Bani Bu Ali featured a variety of heritage, tourism, and entertainment activities, drawing tourists to its scenic beaches and cooler temperatures.

The festival's venue hosted a range of engaging events, including entertainment and cultural competitions.

The Al Shahd troupe performed the play ‘Alzheimer’s Bakhitouh,' with a blend of comedy and social themes. In another event, police dog demonstrations provided an exciting and educational experience for children, showcasing the dogs' skills and their role in community protection.

A highlight of the festival was the ‘Drag Race Sand Challenge,' which began on Friday evening at Al Ashkhara beach. This event, part of the Al Ashkhara Atmosphere Forum, featured over 40 racers from Oman, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

The sand drag races, held over two days, attracted a large crowd of motorsport enthusiasts and offered a competitive and safe environment for the participants.

The event organising committee ensured the festival's smooth execution and high level of competition, particularly in the thrilling drag races. The forum also included beach soccer and volleyball competitions, with local and visiting teams competing. Matches saw exciting results, such as Al Suwaih vs Shabab Al Ruwais (4-4) and Al Bandar Al Jadid vs Al Nojoom (5-5).

Wednesday's activities focused on women and children, featuring a women’s folk band from the ‘Al Zohour Popular Band’ and traditional folk arts.

Other highlights included the best photo competition, reels from visitors, daily heritage competitions, and the ‘Untying the Knot’ marine competition. The festival stage also hosted a captivating fire show and interactive competitions, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.



2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).