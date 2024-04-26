Doha, Qatar: Doha Port has concluded the 2023-24 cruise season with remarkable success, welcoming over 378,000 passengers on board 73 vessels.

The increase marks a 38% spike in visitors numbers compared with the previous season stated Mwani Qatar on its social media, adding that there was a 33% increase in the number of ships.

"This highlights the growing role the port plays in supporting the tourism sector in alignment with the goals of Qatar's National Vision 2023," it said.

At the beginning of the season, Qatar Tourism had announced that it expected to welcome a total of 79 cruises and 350,000 passengers, underscoring Qatar’s commitment to enhancing its tourism sector and positioning itself as a premier destination on the global stage.

