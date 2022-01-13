PHOTO
Dubai, UAE : Dubai’s new restaurant, Vero, meaning ‘True’ in Italian, will open its doors in the heart of Jumeirah Beach Residence this month. Lounging on the expansive terrace, witness the iconic Ain Dubai, sunset views and stunning Arabian Gulf. This new venue will bring a new style of modern Italian dining to Dubai, focusing on fresh seafood and flavours of the Italian Coast.
Award winning Executive Chef Andrea Mugavero will be spearheading the modern restaurant that reflects the casual charm one can expect from the Italian coast. The soft colour interior and floor to ceiling windows that open up to the elegant outdoor patio complete Vero’s light and modern dining room. With over three decades experience working with renowned Michelin starred chefs and restaurants all around the world, Chef Andrea brings his deep Italian roots to every kitchen he enters - and Vero will be no different.
Commenting on the launch, Chef Andrea said, “My involvement in Vero has been a thrilling journey and I am excited to be taking the lead and overseeing the talented culinary team. Truly, I cannot wait to make guests smile when they taste my food, the rich taste of true Italian cuisine”.
Vero’s wide selection of pizzas and pastas are incredibly enticing, in particular the unique crudo pizza Carpaccina (a crispy dough, beef carpaccio, fresh rocket, Grana Padano and black truffle). Guests can also explore Vero’s exclusive raw bar, showcasing exquisitely prepared sensorial raw dishes. Serving from the freshest seafood on display daily, guests are welcomed by an array of Crudo style Italian favourites. Choose from the sweetly delicate Langoustine Tartare (lobster with fresh pine nuts, Asian salad, crispy quinoa with white chocolate and yuzu) or the Tuna Tataki Crudo (pan-seared tuna in teriyaki soy sauce, sesame seeds, crispy quinoa, wasabi, avocado and fresh sprouts). To finish the meal on a sweet note, guests can indulge in traditional Italian desserts such as Tiramisu and Cannoli (Sicilia cannoli with ice cream and pistachio).
With fresh seafood, classic Italian dishes including a unique raw bar experience and oceanic views, Vero brings a rich Italian atmosphere to the table. Guests can enjoy sipping an Aperol Spritz mastered to perfection, or celebrate any occasion with a fine selection of grapes. Spoilt for choice, guests can indulge in a range of rich Italian authentic grapes from Tenuta Ca’Bolani Doc, to a bottle of Frescobaldi, Mormoreto. Sunset Aperitivo drinks are amplified with a saxophonist duo playing relaxing tunes.
Reservations number and email: 04 318 2319 | Email: vero.dubai@hilton.com
Operational Hours:
Daily Lunch: 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM
Daily Dinner: 6:30 PM to 11 PM
Location:
Lobby Level, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, The Walk, JBR
Free valet parking at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah
About Vero:
Vero tells the story of authentic, coastal Italian cuisine blended with chic Dubai glam, transporting guests directly to the shores of Positano. With a slight hint of Asian flavours to amplify freshness, Vero’s sophisticated ingredients, coupled with their effortless service, offers customers a modern-classic Italian experience in the heart of JBR.
