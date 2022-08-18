Accor, a world-leading hospitality group with over 420 hotels across India, the Middle East, Africa and Turkey is expanding its luxury portfolio with the opening of its fourth Rixos property in the UAE in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022.

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi will offer the finest fusion of Arabian and Turkish dining and hospitality. This multifaceted resort will elevate guest experience through incredible design, ambiance, gastronomy, entertainment and unique leisure services. Inspired in the UAE's cultural heritage of fishing and pearl diving, the resort combines regal splendour with 21st-century aesthetics, creating a mesmerizing oceanic setting with opulent views.

Since joining forces in 2017, it has been a priority for Accor and Rixos to work together to take on new opportunities to strengthen the brand’s footprint across the Middle East and wider region. Rixos is a pioneer hospitality brand which expertise rests on an ultra-all-inclusive concept, with a vibrant, luxury ambience and family friendly adventures.

“We are clearly seeing an increasing demand for all-inclusive resorts throughout our destinations, as the leading hospitality group in the region, we are always doing our best to meet our guest’s expectations,” said Mark Willis, CEO of Accor India, Middle East, Africa & Turkey. “We couldn’t think of a better brand than Rixos to bring a new All Exclusive luxurious resort to the Marina of Abu Dhabi.”

The group is partnering with National Investment Corporation (NIC), established in 1999, with the primary purpose to develop the breakwater area in order to optimize the use of this prime location for economic and social enrichment

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of NIC, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with the Accor and Rixos Hotels to operate one of the luxurious hotels in the capital Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi Hotel.

“This development will further enhance the vision of the National Investment Corporation, the developer of Marina Island – Abu Dhabi to provide a luxury waterfront destination. We look forward to achieving many milestones with our partners in the future.”

Located on the man-made breakwater known as the Abu Dhabi Marina, Rixos Abu Dhabi Marina will share facilities with the Fairmont Marina Residences to offer guests unobstructed views of the sea and the Abu Dhabi skyline.

The resort will also boast an expansive of Food & Beverage offering with restaurants, lounges, bars and food trucks. In line with every Rixos property across the globe, that typically transcends hotel accommodation, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi will furthermore feature an array of leisure and recreation facilities.

Amongst its various venues, an entertainment square attracting world-renowned DJs, performers and adrenaline-fueled shows will be a highlight for visitors to enjoy. A beach club will further offer guests the opportunity to enjoy the glistening skyline of Abu Dhabi from the pristine beach, while savouring the rich flavours of delicious dining experiences. The VIP pier bar and lounge, dedicated to VIP guests staying in the luxury suites, will become the perfect venue for special events, private night parties and for guests who want to upgrade to the ultra-luxury experience.

Multiple additional outlets as well as more than 2,800 sq m of meeting space (including a 1,250-sq-m ballroom divisible into four rooms) will round off the incredible dining and event facilities at the property.

In addition to the above, a spray action pool and a kid’s pool will be featured in the property. The outdoor recreation area will offer a wellness bar and outdoor gym facilities, including state-of-the-art exercise equipment and a studio for aerobics, yoga and private fitness sessions.

Last but not least, a Rixos would not be complete without a spa featuring a Turkish Hammam, while a teenager’s club will allow young adults to engage in PlayStation tournaments, sports academies, rhythm workshops, mixology classes, and enjoy the latest Hollywood blockbusters in a private cinema.

Accor currently operates 73 properties (23,512 keys) in the UAE with 19 properties (5,619 keys) in the pipeline.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).