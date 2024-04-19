Dubai tourists and some residents are now having to pay higher than usual for accommodation as some establishments hiked prices for hotel rooms after Tuesday’s record-level rainfall, which left some homes flooded and major roads closed.

As rescue and clean-up efforts continued across the city, residents whose homes have been affected by floods had to move into hotels, leaving some tourists and residents at odds.

"It’s a scary situation to be in, to be honest. I love Dubai and come here all the time. But I think it’s unethical for businesses to attempt to profit from people's hardship and it gives an otherwise great city a bad name. [Because] even if we want to leave to avoid the sky-rocketing prices, we can't at the moment," said Mona Ireland, 41, a former UAE resident who arrived in Dubai on holiday less than a week ago and booked a hotel in Motor City to be close to family.

