UAE - InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury & lifestyle portfolio, has officially opened its doors in the affluent neighbourhood of Al Bateen in an event held on April 18.

The grand opening unfolded with a meticulously planned sequence of events, including a magnificent projection mapping show, live performances, a stunning firework show, and more, creating an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

The list of invitees included a host of diplomats and senior executives, in addition to prominent figures from IHG Hotels & Resorts and the National Corporation for Tourism & Hotels (NCT&H), the owner of the property.

Offering a new take on upscale living in the heart of Abu Dhabi, InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi is equipped with everything a guest could need.

The residence’s 130 fully furnished units boast gorgeous textures and unique contemporary décor, complemented by a range of premium amenities along with spectacular views of the marina and glittering cityscape.

Residents and guests can enjoy a wide range of recreational spaces, including a fitness centre, a private beach and pool, alongside a host of award dining destinations, such as Byblos Sur Mer, Cho Gao, Chamas Churrascaria & Bar, and Belgian Beer Café, all within walking distance.

On April 18, at 7 pm, the event commenced with a magnificent projection mapping show covering the entire front side of the property, showcasing a sequence of striking visuals.

Guests relished the welcoming atmosphere at the Sea Lounge, which not only featured carefully curated décor and a delightful ambience but also offered sweeping marina views from the terrace. A series of enchanting performances from a DJ, violinist, and saxophonist added to the evening’s charm, captivating guests with their musical talents.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at 8 pm, followed by breathtaking fireworks show to mark the grand launch.

The event’s extensive list of attendees included various property stakeholders and a host of industry leaders, including Tarek Abdulraheem Al Hosani, Chairman at NCT&H, Haitham Mattar, Managing Director Middle East, Africa and South West Asia at IHG Hotels & Resorts, along with esteemed ambassadors, diplomats and corporate head honchos, socialites and more.

The celebration continued as guests were invited to Jones Social, where Yunib Siddiqui, CEO of Jones the Grocer – the company behind this new restaurant – gave a speech and shared insights about Jones Social’s concept and offerings.

Opening for the first time in Abu Dhabi, Jones Social is a vibrant destination that brings a delicious new culinary and social dining experience to the heart of the capital.

Guests had the chance to enjoy the restaurant’s ambience and offerings, with a special menu thoughtfully curated to showcase its impeccable cuisine, along with live music and energetic performances by Latino dancers, adding a dynamic and engaging element to the evening.

The grand launch of InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi not only celebrated the opening of the property but also highlighted NCT&H’s and IHG Hotels & Resorts’ efforts to create exceptional experiences for visitors and residents alike.

Set to elevate the hospitality scene of the capital, the launch of InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi aligns with Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, which aims to enhance tourism and create a world-class hospitality experience in the capital.

