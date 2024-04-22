Al Hamra, the leading lifestyle developer and investment company in the Northern Emirates, has announced a partnership with Dubai-based Rikas Hospitality Group to bring a prestigious beach club for the first time to Ras Al Khaimah.

The beach club will be located between Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah and the upcoming Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort.

Set to open in Q4 2024, the exclusive beach club will provide a luxurious hospitality experience along with a wide range of waterfront leisure and entertainment options for both residents and visitors.

This addition to Al Hamra's integrated tourism destination promises to become the premier hotspot in the Emirate.

Visitors and guests can look forward to gourmet dining experiences, including relaxed brunches, luxurious lunches, and extravagant dinners, all accompanied by live performances and curated events, making it a destination for unforgettable experiences.

The launching of the exclusive beach club comes as another step forward in Al Hamra’s legacy of introducing world-class experiences in Ras Al Khaimah.

Aligned with the company’s five-year growth strategy, addition of diverse experiences perfectly caters to the Emirate’s mission to strengthen its appeal as an attractive tourism destination.

Benoy Kurien, Group CEO of Al Hamra, said: “Al Hamra's partnership with Rikas Hospitality underscores its dedication to delivering top-tier and diverse experiences to the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

“By combining Al Hamra's vision with Rikas Hospitality's expertise, this collaboration not only enhances the destination's allure but also meets the needs of a wide range of guests, residents, and visitors, positioning itself as a leading lifestyle destination in the Emirate.

Rizwan Kassim, the founder at Rikas Hospitality Group, added: “We’re delighted to have partnered with Al Hamra on the launch of the exclusive beach club – an upscale beach club to expand our portfolio and making an entry in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

“The club will serve as a central waterfront escape, promising easy access to the nearby facilities and a carefully curated line-up of F&B offerings, as well as dedicated amenities to support with marina activities.

“By leveraging Al Hamra’s legacy and expertise on Ras Al Khaimah’s landscape and combining it with the opulent design and delivery that Rikas is known for, we are confident that the beach club will provide an enhanced destination experience that highlights the best of the Northern Emirates’ coastline.”

Known for its successful operation of world-class destinations in Ras Al Khaimah, including the award-winning gated community of Al Hamra Village, the Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Hamra emerges as a pioneering force of development in the Northern Emirates, with its five-year strategy underpinning local government efforts to position the Emirate as a hub of economic success, tourism, and real estate.

