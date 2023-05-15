Hilton, a leading global hospitality company, has signed an agreement with Bahrain-headquartered Sayacorp Hospitality to introduce the iconic Sushisamba restaurant brand to the Conrad Residences Bahrain Financial Harbour.

Marking the debut for the global brand in the kingdom, Sushisamba is expected to open in late 2023.

Commenting on the signing, Emma Banks, vice president, F&B strategy and development, EMEA, Hilton, said: “The signing of Sushisamba in partnership with Sayacorp Hospitality, marks Hilton’s second Sushisamba restaurant in the region after Sushisamba Doha. Part of the upcoming Conrad Residences Bahrain Financial Harbour in downtown Bahrain, we are excited to see the restaurant deliver the highest standards of hospitality, lifestyle, and culinary experiences as part of this globally renowned brand.”

Sushisamba Bahrain will bring a unique blend of Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian culture and cuisine. The restaurant will feature a stunning design, bar, terrace, and pool with sweeping views of the Manama seafront and Bahrain Bay. The new location will join the brand’s highly acclaimed venues in Dubai, London, Doha, and Las Vegas.

Fawaz Al Jowder, CEO of Sayacorp Aqar on behalf of Sayacorp Hospitality, said: “We are excited to sign this partnership with Hilton and Sushisamba. This will be one of the most unique culinary concepts coming to Bahrain, with captivating 360-degree views from the hotel’s rooftop showcasing both the city and seafront. This agreement cements our support for Bahrain’s Vision 2030, which includes a wealth of upcoming developments designed to entice business and leisure travellers to the region.”

Sushisamba Group Co-CEO, Omar Gutierrez, said: “We are excited to bring Sushisamba to Bahrain and are proud of our collaboration with Hilton and Sayacorp Hospitality W.L.L. Bahrain is an incredibly interesting, diverse country, bustling with culture, hospitality, and business commerce, which makes it a perfect location and natural fit for the next phase of Sushisamba.”

Hilton currently operates two hotels in Bahrain – Hilton Bahrain and Hilton Garden Inn Bahrain Bay and has another two openings in the pipeline – Conrad Residences Bahrain Financial Harbour and Hilton Manama City Centre Residences.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).