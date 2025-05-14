Hilton has announced the signing of Spark by Hilton Makkah Aziziyah in partnership with Al Musbah Group, marking the debut of the premium economy brand in Saudi Arabia.

Expected to open later this year, the new signing bolsters Hilton’s continued growth in the Kingdom and strengthens its presence in one of the region’s most dynamic markets.

With this addition, Hilton remains on track to reach its milestone of 100 hotels trading and in the pipeline across Saudi Arabia this year.

Strategically located to the east of Masjid Al-Haram in Makkah’s Aziziyah district, near the religiously significant area of Mina and with direct train access to Arafat, Spark by Hilton Makkah Aziziyah is ideally situated to serve pilgrims. The site is surrounded by commercial outlets that cater to religious travellers year-round.

Mohammed Almusbahi, Director, Al Musbah Group, said, “We are delighted to partner with Hilton to introduce the region’s first Spark by Hilton in Makkah. As the Kingdom’s hospitality industry continues to evolve, driven by Saudi Vision 2030, we are committed to supporting this growth by delivering a wide range of hotels to meet the diverse needs of travellers. We look forward to welcoming visitors and pilgrims to the heart of the holy city.”

Spark by Hilton Makkah Aziziyah will feature 329 guest rooms, combining comfort and quality with a simple, inspired aesthetic. Staying true to the Spark by Hilton brand promise, the hotel will deliver reliable essentials and friendly service for every guest at an accessible price point. Facilities will include a welcoming social space, complimentary breakfast, and separate male and female prayer halls.

Commenting on Hilton’s momentum in the Kingdom, Carlos Khneisser, Vice President, Development, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said, “We are excited about reaching 100 hotels trading and in the pipeline in Saudi Arabia, as we continue to diversify our footprint and introduce more of our global brands across both established and emerging destinations. Our continued partnership with Al Musbah Group is testament to this growth and our commitment to supporting private sector development in the Saudi tourism industry. We are proud to have Al Musbah Group as part of our highly valued ownership community and to be working with them to introduce the region’s first Spark by Hilton in Makkah. With two-thirds of our pipeline in Saudi Arabia already under construction, we look forward to continuing our work with new and existing owners to deliver more hotels at all price points for guests across the Kingdom.”

