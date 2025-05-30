MAKKAH — The Ministry of Tourism announced that the number of hospitality facilities licensed to operate in Makkah has exceeded 1,160, marking a 54% increase in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year.



As part of its preparations for Hajj season, the Ministry also carried out more than 1,160 inspection and monitoring tours to ensure facilities are ready to serve pilgrims and comply with quality standards.



The significant growth reflects the Ministry’s ongoing efforts, in coordination with other government entities, to ensure that pilgrims are provided with safe, comfortable, and high-quality services throughout their journey.



The initiative aims to enhance the overall Hajj experience by ensuring the availability and readiness of hospitality infrastructure, enabling pilgrims to perform their religious rites with ease and peace of mind.

