Keturah, a unique luxury well-being real estate and hospitality concept in the UAE, has signed up Comfort Hospitality to manage and lead the F&B operations of its units - Keturah Reserve in Meydan and Keturah Resort in Dubai Creek facing Dubai’s wildlife sanctuary in Ras Al Khor - during the winter season.

Comfort Hospitality is headed by Abdulla Al Mulla, an industry veteran who has an extensive experience in the F&B industry spanning over 12 years.

On the key partnership, Al Gaddah said: "We are pleased to sign an agreement with Comfort Hospitality, led by Al Mulla. Our mandate at Keturah is to partner with entities that share the same innovative philosophy our brand stands for and support the local talents who are a vital component of the future of this country."

Al Mulla said: "Keturah embodies the highest standards of luxury experiences and we are delighted to join forces with the visionary brand and its founder, Talal Al Gaddah, to create enduring experiences for our tenants and visitors."

"Our mandate is to establish a lasting partnership to reflect the profound vision upon which Keturah was founded. We eagerly anticipate working closely with the team to bring this vision to life for years to come," he added

