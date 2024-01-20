Over 60 per cent of participating companies and brands will be attending for the third consecutive year

Dubai, UAE: The World of Coffee 2024, is set to kick off tomorrow (Sunday, January 21, 2024), organised by DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre, and the International Coffee Association. The premier event will take place in Za'abeel Halls 4, 5, and 6 of the Dubai World Trade Centre, with over 1,650 exhibitors and brands from 51 countries, including seven national pavilions.

Visitors will have a unique opportunity to learn about the newest developments, products, and services associated with the coffee industry during the third edition of the exhibition, which runs until January 23, 2024. The exhibition will serve as an ideal platform to share experiences, knowledge, and ideas with partners, suppliers, and buyers from around the world.

Shouq BinRedha, Exhibition Manager of World of Coffee Dubai 2024, said: "This global event will highlight the big growth and development of the UAE’s coffee industry as a whole, particularly in Dubai. Dubai's hosting of this event is a testament to its pivotal role as a regional and global hub in this sector. We look forward to welcoming exhibitors, visitors, and participants who share the passion for coffee, and hope that the exhibition will provide attendees with exceptional experiences, interactive events, as well as opportunities for collaboration and networking."

Several leading companies and brands from around the world are set to participate in the exhibition. Over 60 per cent of these are companies and brands participating for the third time in a row, including those from Brazil, Colombia, France, Ethiopia, Greece, Turkey, Switzerland, Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, Romania, Singapore, Qatar, Panama, Oman, Mexico, South Korea, Jordan, Indonesia, India, Georgia, Denmark, Czech Republic, Bolivia, Belgium, Austria, China, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States of America, as well as Saudi Arabia.

Saud Al Nuaimi, CEO of Coffee Disick and co-founder of ORORO, said: “We believe in the ‘ORORO Experience,’ which describes coffee as a cultural, social, and artistic experience. Our participation in the World of Coffee exhibition is an essential part of our company's mission to promote high-quality coffee products. We are confident that the exhibition will provide an opportunity to connect and interact with a wide range of suppliers and wholesale coffee buyers, making it a milestone event in our journey. We further hope to build strong relationships with key stakeholders to access new markets and solidify our presence in the market.”

“Furthermore, we look forward to presenting our green coffee beans, which come from the best farms in Brazil and East Africa, all the while maintaining sustainability and quality across the agricultural and trading processes. We kindly invite all guests to our pavilion to experience the numerous nuanced flavours of our meticulously and passionately selected coffee beans,” Al Nuaimi added.

Shiara Rodondi, Executive Director of Marketing at Lillette, said: “We are pleased to return to this premier event, where we will be showcasing the finest Italian coffee preparation equipment available worldwide. Our goal is to leverage the exceptional standards and momentum generated by the event to promote our array of products and establish connections with prospective clients. We also look forward to tapping into the potential of the Middle East markets for more strategic connections in the region. All experts and enthusiasts are welcome to visit our booth and learn about our premium coffee-making supplies, and how it can improve the quality and taste of coffee."

The World of Coffee 2024 exhibition reflects the significant developments and growth in the region’s coffee market, while also highlighting the latest innovations and sustainable practices in the cultivation, production, and consumption of coffee. The exhibition promises to be a one-of-a-kind opportunity for everyone involved in the coffee industry, including farmers, roasting professionals, manufacturers, distributors, and other stakeholders to connect and drive growth in the sector.

