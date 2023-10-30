A myriad of culinary, cultural, and educational experiences form part of the largest edition to date.

Partners for this event include Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai Culture, Christie's, World of Dreams, Du, Aston Martin, Masafi, and the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie (FHH).

Dubai, UAE: Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council, Dubai Watch Week presents the 6th and largest edition, set to welcome UAE residents and visitors from the watch aficionado community and beyond.

Scheduled from 16th to 20th November 2023 at The Gate, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Dubai Watch Week will serve as the premiere intersection for congruent industries such as horology, design, automotive, and art. Over 60 of the world’s most iconic watch brands will showcase their latest timepieces, with many expected to unveil limited editions exclusively launched at the event.

Leading brands such as Rolex, Audemars Piguet, TUDOR, Hublot, Chopard, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, Van Cleef & Arpels, CHANEL, and Bulgari will have stand-alone spaces on-site. The event will also house The Collectors Lounge space, an ideal meeting ground for international and regional watch enthusiasts to unite under a single roof and attend curated sessions.

This year’s programme will feature renowned thought leaders from the horology industry including unique masterclasses by Nour Al Hassan, the creator of Kintsugi art workshops, and Max Busser who will share his creative process behind designing and building a brand.

Horology Forum

Horology Forum, an original concept created by Dubai Watch Week, will look at the intersection of horology with luxury automotive, artisanship and education to offer a platform for free-flowing discussions between master craftsmen, captains of industries, visionaries, and seasoned collectors. This year, Horology Forum will feature six panels, gathering renowned leaders from their respective fields to dissect and dialogue; and three debates. Dubai Watch Week is also proud to introduce the first-ever Arabic panel, adding a new dimension to the platform and encouraging the wider audience to attend and experience what Dubai Watch Week has to offer.

The upcoming edition features a distinguished roster of globally renowned speakers and moderators, including François-Henry Bennahmias, CEO of Audemars Piguet; Mohammed Abdulmagied Seddiqi, Chief Commercial Officer of Seddiqi Holding, Daniela Dufour, Watchmaker; Jean Arnault, Watch Director at La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton; Nicholas Foulkes, Author & Historian; George Bamford, Founder of Bamford Watch Department; Austen Chu, Founder & CEO of Wristcheck; Tim Mosso, Watch Specialist & Media Director at WatchBox and Wei Koh, Founder of Grail Watch and Revolution Watch.

This year’s panels will also be livestreamed via the Dubai Watch Week YouTube Channel.

Masterclasses

The 11 masterclasses taking place at the event include hands-on workshops, such as one led by expert artisans from Bovet - ‘Miss Audrey’s Sweet Art Dial-Making Masterclass’, showcasing dials crafted from pure sugar; the Sheikhen workshop, where vintage Norwegian silver spoons are transformed into exquisite wearable art, and a unique Emirati Safeefah Leather Bracelet making workshop, held by Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council.

Creative Hub

The Creative Hub will feature thought-provoking dialogues and conversations such as the Super League of Sustainability, exploring circularity in the luxury Swiss watch industry led by ID Géneve and Winding Forward, an intimate conversation with Mr. Jean Claude Biver will detail his transformative influence on the watch industry.

Christie’s at Dubai Watch Week

Christie’s will return to this years’ edition, with a series of engaging, experiential and educational talks and panel discussions with leading speakers at their new Pavilion within the event venue. Complimentary watch valuations will be available by appointment undertaken by Christie’s Middle East horology specialists. For young visitors aged 7-14, the Christie’s auction for kids will provide the opportunity to participate in a friendly and informative auction experience.

Activations & Competitions on-site

Exhibits in the central area of the Brands Exhibition will include Amadeo’s Evolution of Cameo and M.A.D Gallery. Amadeo, a celebrated artisan, will present a unique collection of Dubai Watch Week cameo pins designed for watch leather straps, blending tradition with modernity. An ode to the intricate dance of horology, the M.A.D Gallery will display global artists’ creations, emphasising the beauty inherent in detailed craftsmanship.

Additionally, as part of a unique exhibition on-site by Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie (FHH), guests are welcome to scan the unique pieces via the DWW app and answer five questions correctly, standing a chance to win luxury watches and experiences daily.

Culinary Delights

Extending beyond the world of Horology, guests are invited to explore the culinary concepts on-site. La Niña will provide a modern Iberian Latino menu that presents itself with an exquisite combination of bold flavors. Home Bakery and KITCH-IN are set to launch an exclusive menu specially crafted for Dubai Watch Week, and TWST is set to bring back crowd favorites and new additions to their menu.



To register and book sessions for the 6th edition of Dubai Watch Week, please visit the website and stay tuned for updates via the Instagram page @dubaiwatchweek.

The Dubai Watch Week App is available to download on Android & iOS

Full List of Participating Brands:

Rolex, Audemars Piguet, TUDOR, Hublot, Chopard, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, Van Cleef & Arpels, CHANEL, Bulgari.

Akrivia, Armin Strom, Arnold & Son, ArtyA, Bell & Ross, Biver, Bovet, Breitling, Bremont, Christophe Claret, Chronoswiss, Czapek, De Bethune, Dior, DOXA, F.P. Journe, Ferdinand Berthoud, Frederique Constant, GENUS, Grand Seiko, Greubel Forsey, H. Moser & Cie., HYT, ID Genève, Jacob & Co., Konstantin Chaykin, La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton, Laurent Ferrier, Louis Erard, Ludovic Ballouard, MB&F, MING, Moritz Grossmann, Norqain, Oris, Rebellion Timepieces, Remy Cools, RESERVOIR, Ressence, Schwarz Etienne, Speake-Marin, TAG Heuer, Trilobe Watches, URWERK, Vanguart, and Vyntage.

About Dubai Watch Week

Founded in 2015 by Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons, Dubai Watch Week celebrates the creative confluence and undercurrents of the luxury watch industry highlighting the people, community, tradition, and innovation in the market. Creating satellite events and its biennial hero event in Dubai, Dubai Watch Week is a movement that supports initiatives with similar values bridges communities and creates unique opportunities for networking and creative exchange.

