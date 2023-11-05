Manama – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) brought together an esteemed gathering of HR and Training Managers at its annual training managers meeting, titled "Training Reimagined." The event served as a platform for professionals to engage in insightful discussions, share experiences, and explore cutting-edge approaches within the rapidly evolving training landscape.

The meeting was attended by a group of training representatives from the financial services sector in Bahrain and provided an insightful overview of the BIBF's recent achievements and unveiled future strategic plans for the upcoming year, including the introduction of new programmes in partnership with international organisations. The meeting underlined the BIBF's commitment to staying at the forefront of educational and professional development trends.

One of the event's highlights was the gathering of feedback from HR professionals to conduct a skills market study, ensuring alignment with evolving job market demands. The data collected will be instrumental in shaping BIBF's future training and development programmes. Feedback on the BIBF's training programmes underscores a significant level of satisfaction. Specifically, 88.5% of HR Managers expressed satisfaction with the overall quality of the training programmes, and a remarkable 96.2% observed a positive impact on employee performance, indicating a strong likelihood of recommending BIBF's training services to other organisations. These numbers reaffirm BIBF's dedication to delivering high-quality training and maintaining efficient administrative processes.

The event concluded with a thought-provoking session on "AI and HR," delivered by the BIBF Expert Trainer, Mr. Hamad Alfahad, who offered valuable insights into how AI is being harnessed to optimise HR processes, enhance recruitment strategies, and improve employee engagement. His presentation shed light on the potential of AI to transform the HR field and its critical role in shaping the workforce of the future.

Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF emphasised the critical role that training and development play in meeting the escalating demands of a highly skilled workforce. Dr. Ahmed also stressed on the significance of these annual meetings in supporting the industry's growth, further enhancing Bahrain's position as a talent hub of the region.

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region, established in 1981 under the umbrella of the Central Bank of Bahrain. It plays a pivotal role in providing programmes and initiatives to develop human capital in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in addition to 64 countries worldwide, which gives it a global footprint.

The BIBF is committed to excellence in the provision of education and training in all major business disciplines, and is an official partner to many institutions worldwide in providing thought leadership, assessment and training in the following areas:

