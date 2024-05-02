Dubai, UAE: Central Hotels & Resorts, one of the UAE’s leading fast-growing hospitality brands, announces its participation in the 2024 edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), to showcase its innovative sustainable practices. Scheduled to take place from May 6 to May 9 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event will gather international policymakers and industry leaders to examine how entrepreneurship and innovation are reshaping the global tourism industry.

With its theme "Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship," ATM 2024 will provide exhibitors and attendees with the opportunity to explore new market opportunities, the benefits of collaboration and connectivity, and strategies to attract investment.

As one of the leading hospitality brands in the UAE, Central Hotels & Resorts is poised to make a significant impact at ATM 2024. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, the Group aims to showcase its dedication to driving positive change within the hospitality industry.

Visitors to Central Hotels & Resorts' stand (Stand Number: HC1400, Sheikh Saeed Hall) will have the opportunity to explore the brand's innovative sustainable practices that are currently being integrated across its properties to uphold environmental stewardship and promote responsible tourism such as the transition to eco-friendly wooden key cards, environmentally friendly F&B practices, and sustainable waste management efforts.

"We are excited to showcase our commitment to innovation and sustainability at Arabian Travel Market 2024. This event provides us with an excellent platform to share our initiatives and collaborate with industry leaders to drive positive change within the hospitality sector,” said Abdulla Al Abdulla, Chief Operating Officer and Group General Manager of Central Hotels and Resorts.

Throughout the event, Central Hotels & Resorts will highlight how technology enhances guest experiences and sustainability. "Technology enhances guest experiences through personalization, efficient operations, and digital communication. It also promotes sustainability by enabling energy and resource optimization, implementing eco-friendly practices, and collecting real-time feedback for continuous improvement,” adds Al Abdulla.

Central Hotels & Resorts will announce upcoming projects in travel innovation, including smart destination management systems for optimized tourist experiences, virtual reality tours for remote exploration, blockchain-based platforms for secure bookings, sustainable tourism initiatives promoting conservation and community empowerment, eco-friendly urban transportation options, and space tourism ventures offering unique experiences beyond Earth's atmosphere.

ATM 2024, renowned for providing a platform where the global travel trade can meet, network, negotiate, and conduct business, will feature over 200 speakers participating in more than 50 sessions, addressing pressing issues such as the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI), the future of aviation, standing out in the luxury segment, retail tourism, and sustainable travel.

Guests and exhibitors are invited to visit their stand at ATM 2024 and join in the exploration of how innovation and sustainability are shaping the future of travel.

About Central Hotels:

Central Hotels has quickly established itself as a reputed hotel management group in the UAE. Its flagship property, First Central Hotel Suites, is located in Barsha Heights (TECOM) near Sheikh Zayed Road. Building upon this amazing success, the brand is now poised to expand its footprint targeting the UAE as the primary market for growth and other lucrative destinations in the Middle East. The group has recently added spectacular new 5-star hotels such as Canal Central Business Bay, Royal Central The Palm, and C Central Resort. For more information, visit www.central-hotels.com