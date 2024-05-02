Dubai, United Arab Emirates: For the second year running, global tastemakers and food creatives will converge on Cairo to experience the extraordinary history and culture of the Egyptian Table with Cairo Food Week. From May 9th – 16th, an exciting calendar unfolds with culinary events, talks, exhibitions, screenings, and activities spanning Cairo’s most prominent lifestyle districts and cultural venues.

Over 40 events are planned throughout the week, led by 20 of the world’s most celebrated chefs as well as rising stars from Egypt and the wider MENA Region. In an inspiring atmosphere of cultural exploration, participants will connect and collaborate with Cairo's leading talents across the hospitality landscape.

Visiting chefs include culinary legends like Ana Roš (Hiša Franko), Virgilio Martinez (Central), José Avillez (Belcanto), Alvaro Clavijo (El Chato) and Jessica Rosval (Al Gatto Verde), as well as the best and brightest from MENA such as Mohamad Orfali (Orfali Bros. Bistro), Gregoire Berger (Ossiano) and Himanshu Saini (Trèsind Studio).

Representing the vanguard of Egyptian culinary artistry are chefs Mostafa Seif (Khufu’s), Martin Rodriguez (Izakaya) and Mirette Aly (The Lemon Tree) to name a few, along with the powerhouse restauranteurs Baky Hospitality, Pier88 Group and Sanctum Hospitality. In addition, Chef Massimo Bottura’s Francescana family return to Cairo with more stories from chefs Jessica Rosval, Gucci Osteria’s Karime Lopez & Takahiko Kondo, and Riccardo Forapani of Ferrari’s Cavallino Maranello.

In addition to a series of intimate lunch and dinner gatherings, Cairo Food Week seeks to act as a platform for culinary creativity and cultural exchange. This year, thought-provoking dialogues centre upon protecting fragile culinary ecosystems, celebrating Arab heritage through food, and blending international techniques with local ingredients.

On May 10th, the Grand Egyptian Museum hosts chef Virgilio Martinez of the World’s Number 1 restaurant in 2023 - Central, for a panel discussion and exhibition about the importance of documenting and preserving culture through art and gastronomy. Meanwhile, on May 11th, the Downtown Cairo district, in partnership with Al Ismaelia for Real Estate and Investment, hosts the ‘When We Eat Downtown Market’ – revealing the trends and initiatives shaping the future of gastronomy through street food walks, film screenings and a series of talks.

Gourmands can discover more about Cairo Food Week 2024 and register for upcoming events at www.cairofoodweek.com/.

About Cairo Food Week:

Cairo Food Week is the brainchild of Hoda El-Sherif and Sherif Tamim, co-founders of Flavor Republic, a food first content studio based in Cairo, Egypt. The week is a coming together of chefs, restaurants, food entrepreneurs, designers and artists from around the world in celebration of Egypt’s significant gastronomic heritage. With knowledge sharing as a foundational pillar, CFW raises international awareness of Egypt’s culinary prowess through international chef collaborations & cultural activities.

Relive the stories on www.cairofoodweek.com follow @cairofoodweek on instagram for the latest updates on CFW 2024.