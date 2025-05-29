Sharjah, The 55th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show enters its second day at Expo Centre Sharjah with a dazzling display of exclusive global jewellery designs.

With over 500 exhibitors and leading local and international brands, the exhibition provides a premier venue to explore rare gold pieces, luxury watches, and signature diamond collections, and will continue through June 1, 2025.

Among the highlights of this edition is a gold-plated car presented by Al Romaizan Gold and Jewellery. Nicknamed ‘Gold-Zilla’ for its looks and powerful performance, this extraordinarily rare piece is valued at nearly 3.67 million dirhams, offering a unique blend of mechanical power and dynamic artistic innovation.

Based on a 2014 Nissan GT-R, the vehicle is fully covered in intricate 24K gold-plated engravings. This one-of-a-kind creation was designed by Japan’s Kuhl Racing and Japanese artist Takahiko Izawa, with the entire body hand-engraved before being finished in gold. It took over 2,000 hours to complete the detailed work.

The 55th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show also features a distinguished presence by the Italian pavilion, with a total footprint of 708sqm across the exhibition. The pavilion hosts nearly 50 exhibitors, including some of Italy’s most renowned companies, brands, and designers in the gold and jewellery industry.

The pavilion dazzled visitors with a curated display of hundreds of pieces, from diamond and gold creations to rare gemstones and fine metals. The showcase is complemented by a culturally inspired collection that reflect the Italian artistic traditions, drawing significant interest from attendees.

The exhibition is open to visitors on Friday from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM, and on Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 PM to 10:00.

It features an exceptional craftsmanship and innovative designs from leading brands and designers representing a diverse range of countries, including the UAE, India, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, China, Japan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Lebanon. This edition also marks the first-time participation of several countries, including Russia, Mexico, Tanzania, and Egypt.