One Za’abeel, Dubai’s iconic landmark destination, has announced the launch of The Concourse, a bustling hub of retail and dining in the heart of the city.

Home to locally owned and globally renowned brands that have become beloved staples in the Emirate’s café scene, The Concourse fulfils everyday dining, shopping, healthcare, and wellness needs where luxury meets urban living, said the statement from One Za’abeel.

The perfect place for a coffee with friends, visitors to the destination can sip in style at Saddle Café, where specialty coffee meets tasty treats on their menu crafted to delight.

Those looking to enjoy a meal can experience simple indulgence at Home Bakery Kitchen, the renowned brand’s dining concept curating delicious dishes that remind their guests of home. These homegrown favourites are joined by regional gourmet Café Bateel, offering authentic, wholesome Mediterranean flavours in their all-day menu alongside fresh pastries and bakery items.

Household name Pret A Manger has also opened its doors at The Concourse, serving freshly made salads and sandwiches with easy grab-&-go options alongside 100% organic coffee. Residents and visitors can also shop at Monop, a uniquely fresh and daily essential shopping concept selling fresh produce and private label products, as well as fulfil their health and wellness needs at Supercare Pharmacy, a leading pharmacy-steered healthcare and lifestyle brand.

Located directly across from the Dubai World Trade Centre, The Concourse is the ideal spot for a quick bite or business lunch to break up busy conference schedules and provide respite from long working days.

A convenient shopping locale for everyday staples and lifestyle needs, the retail hub will continue to expand its range of offerings, with Poke&Co, the made-to-order cafe bar that’s hooked on healthy, and ALKEMY Salon, the ultra-luxurious hair salon and nail bar, slated to open soon.

