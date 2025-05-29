Dubai, UAE: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences held an introductory workshop on Hamdan–EFQM Global Educational Award at its headquarters in Dubai. The event drew wide participation from school representatives across the United Arab Emirates and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Commenting on the occasion, His Excellency Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Foundation, stated: “This award reflects the Foundation’s deep commitment to recognizing excellence in educational practices and honoring both institutional and individual efforts that contribute to the advancement of educational quality. We believe that schools serve as the foundational pillar for building a sustainable knowledge-based society. Through this award, we aim to accelerate qualitative transformation in education systems, in line with the UAE’s vision for institutional excellence and quality. This initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to cultivate a culture of distinction and embed quality systems within the education sector.”

The workshop was led by Dr. Rashid Al Reyami, a certified trainer and evaluator, who provided a comprehensive overview of the award’s objectives, structure, eligibility criteria, and application process. A dedicated discussion session followed, allowing participants to pose questions and explore the practical dimensions of the award.

Hamdan–EFQM Global Educational Award is one of the Foundation’s flagship strategic initiatives, developed in collaboration with the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM). It is the first award of its kind globally to assess educational institution performance based on a robust evaluation model aligned with international standards.

The award is anchored in Hamdan Educational Model, a globally recognized framework co-developed by international education experts and EFQM. The model emphasizes improved pedagogical and administrative performance, enhanced learning outcomes, and the dissemination of best practices among participating schools.

Targeting outstanding schools in the UAE and the broader GCC region, the award process includes a comprehensive review of applications submitted via EFQM’s digital platform AssessBase, followed by orientation sessions and site visits conducted by specialized assessment teams. The process culminates in the issuance of detailed feedback reports with holistic analysis and practical recommendations for continuous improvement.

The workshop concluded with a call to all eligible schools to apply and benefit from the resources and expertise provided by the Foundation. Participation in the award contributes to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence while reinforcing education as a key pillar of sustainable development.