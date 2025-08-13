Arab Finance: Madinet Masr logged consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest valued at EGP 1.281 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, an annual drop of 11.88% from EGP 1.454 billion, according to the financial results.

Revenues jumped by 7% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 4.789 billion at the end of June 2025 from EGP 4.476 billion, while the basic earnings per share (EPS) declined by 10.34% YoY to EGP 0.52 from EGP 0.58.

The EGX-listed company recorded standalone net profits after tax valued at EGP 1.215 billion in H1 2025, down 16.65% YoY from EGP 1.458 billion.

Non-consolidated EPS plunged by 15.81% to EGP 0.490 from EGP 0.582, while the revenues edged up by 0.02% to EGP 4.307 billion.

Abdallah Sallam, CEO of Madinet Masr, commented: “During Q2 2025, Madinet Masr achieved gross contracted sales of EGP 10 billion, reflecting a 65.0% increase compared to the same period last year.”

“This impressive growth was fueled by the successful rollout of new projects and growing demand across our projects. Revenue for Q2 reached EGP 2.2 billion, up 59.1% year-on-year, while net profit increased 76.2%, reaching EGP 488.4 million in Q2 2025, compared to EGP 277.2 million in Q2 2024,” Sallam mentioned.

He concluded: “The strong performance of our latest launches and our responsiveness to shifting consumer preferences have further solidified our position in the market as we continue to invest into our growth in the market.”