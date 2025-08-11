Healthcare delivery to be redefined at WHX Tech, a three-day event driving AI adoption and bringing together 200+ experts and 300 brands to spark conversation and make real-world impact

With high-profile speakers and a range of diverse sessions, World X stage to unveil next-gen AI platforms designed for clinical trials, behavioural health, and patient engagement

Dubai, UAE: The global digital health spotlight will shine on Dubai when WHX Tech 2025, the launch edition of Informa Markets’ premier digital health event, runs at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 8–10 September with a bold focus on artificial intelligence, women-led innovation, and real-world solutions. In partnership with the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), the gathering is focused on redefining how healthcare is delivered and experienced.

Under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), Dubai Health, Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Emirates Health Services (EHS), and NABIDH, WHX Tech will bring together more than 200 speakers, 300 brands, and 5,000 healthcare leaders from more than 30 countries to spark the partnerships and policy shifts needed to move innovation from theory to practice.

World X Stage: Where Ideas Become Action

At the heart of WHX Tech is the World X stage, a vibrant platform highlighting women leaders, generative AI breakthroughs, and case studies of technologies already reshaping care. Hospital systems are integrating AI to enhance safety and streamline workflows, while startups are reimagining patient engagement, the stage is designed to move beyond theory into actionable change.

Tatyana Kanzaveli, Founder & CEO of Open Health Network, a company revolutionising healthcare through generative AI, whose work has been recognised by the White House, Forbes, and the United Nations, will speak at World X, discussing Generative AI in healthcare and the barriers preventing it from moving beyond conversational chat bots. From accelerating drug discovery pipelines to supporting clinical decision-making and enabling personalised care delivery, the session will explore the growing impact of Gen-AI across the healthcare value chain.

“Rather than come in to patch a broken system, AI is here to reprogram it,” said Kanzaveli. “At WHX Tech, I will show how we are breaking barriers with platforms such as TrialSphere for AI-powered clinical trials and TAMI, our generative AI solution for scalable behavioural health. WHX Tech is where the pitching of ideas stops, and we finally start rewriting the future of healthcare.”

Women Leading the Digital Health Agenda

The event’s focus on women in digital health is reflected in high-profile sessions featuring Dr. Rashmi Rao, Chief Product Officer at Philips, on the unwritten rules of health innovation and investment, and Meghan Huffman, Vice President of Digital Health at Novant Health, who will join discussions on adoption, real-world applications of digital health tech, and the future of the sector. Huffman, considered one of the most influential women in healthcare, will also participate in a panel entitled “Envisioning Healthcare in 2050”, exploring AI integration, patient-centric models, and the impact of tech on health systems.

“Getting the innovative ideas and technology in place is often the easy part,” said Huffman. “The real work is making digital health usable, trusted, and embedded in the fabric of care delivery. WHX Tech offers a rare opportunity to connect with global leaders who are turning vision into operational reality.”

AI and Adoption: Driving Systemic Change

With generative AI and interoperability dominating the agenda, WHX Tech 2025 is uniquely positioned to foster the public-private partnerships that drive sustainable adoption. Live hospital simulations, the US$50,000 WHX Tech Xcelerate Startup Competition, and curated investor matchmaking sessions will accelerate solutions from concept to implementation.

“WHX Tech is designed to inspire action,” said Peter Hall, President – Middle East, India, Türkiye & Africa, Informa Markets. “From our government partnerships to the global speaker lineup, every element is geared toward solutions that improve care today and for tomorrow. As the event’s September launch nears, WHX Tech promises to be a launchpad for a new era of healthcare, powered by AI, equity, and collaboration, and anchoring Dubai’s position as a global innovation hub.”

Arab Health Legacy Powers the Launch of WHX Tech

WHX Tech is the latest evolution of Informa Markets’ 50-year healthcare legacy in the region, moving the industry’s delivery needle beyond the well-established Arab Health, now known as WHX Dubai.

“Arab Health was the Middle East’s premier healthcare platform for decades,” Hall added. “WHX Tech represents the next era – a truly global meeting of minds where healthcare leaders and technologists unite to drive transformation. With Dubai as the gateway between East and West, we are bringing solutions to rethink care delivery, management, and patient experience at scale.”

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.