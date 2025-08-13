Arab Finance: Edita Food Industries witnessed 18.70% higher consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company at EGP 1.07 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, according to the financial results.

The generated earnings were compared with profits of EGP 864.689 million registered in H1 2024.

Meanwhile, the revenues hiked year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 9.247 billion in H1 2025 from EGP 7.989 billion.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) jumped to EGP 1.02 from EGP 0.87.

As for the standalone financials, the non-consolidated net profits amounted to EGP 938.788 million in the first six months of 2025, an annual leap from EGP 723.992 million.

Non-consolidated basic and diluted EPS went up to EGP 0.96 in H1 2025 from EGP 0.73 in H1 2024, while the revenues grew to EGP 7.349 billion from EGP 6.434 billion.