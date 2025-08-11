High-level two-day event focused on driving alignment, innovation, and implementation to advance MENA’s climate commitments.

Manama - Sustainability Forum Middle East today announced that it will launch its fourth edition on January 27–28, 2026, at the Four Seasons Hotel in the Kingdom of Bahrain, focusing on "Advancing Alignment, Innovation, and Implementation for Energy and Climate Transformation." The Forum will be held in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment.

The Forum expects another year of strong attendance and high-level engagement from over 400 senior business leaders and regional and international sustainability experts, with the two-day event featuring a world-class programme of keynotes, fireside chats, and interactive panel discussions covering topics essential to achieving the region’s climate and net-zero ambitions, alongside a lineup of more than 50 expert speakers from MENA, Asia, Europe, and North and South America will share insights, strategies, and solutions on how to shape a sustainable climate economy through cooperation, mobilization, and innovation.

Key themes will include strategies for aligning business models with climate action, aligning ambition and action across regional states, scaling financing for critical climate- and nature-positive initiatives, advancing policy and regulatory frameworks, human capital and capacity building, fostering innovation and accelerating technological advancements, and the role of women in climate, among others.

Training and skills development will also continue as a key pillar of the Forum, with day two dedicated to human capital development. In partnership with leading global and regional consulting and advisory firms with strong ESG and climate practices, the Forum will offer practical learning workshops aimed at advancing understanding and skills to move sustainability and climate more effectively up the agenda of private and public organisations and helping them develop real capacity to act.

Registration is now open for the Forum’s fourth edition, which presents a valuable opportunity for participants to build partnerships with sector leaders from around the world and benefit from practical workshops designed to develop skills in sustainability, energy, and climate-related fields — supporting their readiness to contribute to the transition towards a low-carbon economy.

Commenting, Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director at FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founder and organiser, said, “We are delighted to announce the Forum’s fourth edition, which will again bring together an outstanding lineup of speakers, partners, and attendees. The Forum serves as a key regional platform for high-level engagement, dialogue, and capacity building to support MENA’s climate action. We look forward to another meaningful programme that will feature discussions, promote hands-on learning, and foster collaboration — all aimed at supporting the current transformation of the regional economies as they move towards a more sustainable and resilient future.”

For more information on the Forum and how to partner or register, please visit: sustainmideast.com or contact info@sustainmideast.com / +973 17 749759.

-Ends-

Please address media inquiries to:

Zahraa Taher

Managing Director

FinMark Communications

Email: info@finmarkcoms.com