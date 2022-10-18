Dubai-UAE: Highlighting its commitment to support the burgeoning demand for quality automobiles, parts and related IoT technology and strengthening the local supply chain, Taipei Automobile & Motorcycle Parts & Accessories Show (AMPA), organized a dedicated suppliers conference at the Swissotel in Dubai, UAE.

During the course of the event, Annie Shih, Deputy Division Director Industry Technology Research Institute gave attendees a preview of the latest Taiwanese technology including components, lighting, tires, body parts and electrical lighting, as well as an in-depth overview of Taiwan’s EV Supply Chain. Participants also took the time to engage in discussions pertaining to future trends and their current implications on the automobile industry. Key takeaways from this discussion included the demand for energy-saving and environmentally friendly products, lightweight materials, modular Design as well as solutions that are safe and smart.

Drawing the participation of more than 45 suppliers, traders and members of the automobile industry, the event served as an opportunity to showcase the latest Taiwanese auto technologies and highlighted the potential growth opportunities for all parties involved.

Speaking of the success of the conference, Mr. Fu-Tai Wei Director of Taiwan Trade Centre, Dubai, said: "The AMPA seminar is a confluence of state-of-the-art technology and innovation and is an important step in our mission to bring together the best minds in the world of automobiles to collaborate and develop opportunities of economic and commercial exchange. Taitra has had a long-standing relationship with the UAE and through this gathering, we’ve been able to not just showcase what we have on offer but were able to strengthen our position as a partner of the UAE, especially its dynamic automobile sector.”

Building on the success of the 2022 Taipei AMPA, where nearly 600 exhibitors came to the physical show, and over 1300 booths were occupied combined with nearly 190 exhibitors on the online show AMPA DigitalGo, Taitra is bringing the 2023 edition of AMPA on 14-15 April 2023 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall 1. The upcoming edition will be held under four key themes that are: JumpStart for Creation, ESG in Practice, 2-Wheeler Conversion and AMbition & Passion.

For more information about the 2023 Taipei AMPA show, visit the Taipei AMPA website (https://www.taipeiampa.com.tw/en/index.html) and to learn about the past events, visit www.taipeiampa.com.tw/en/

