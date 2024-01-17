Suhar: During a media meet, the Organising Committee of the Suhar Investment Forum, the first-of-its-kind and most prominent international event in North Batinah Governorate, organized by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) branch in the governorate, revealed the details of the first edition of the two-day Forum scheduled on February 26 and 27, 2024 at the Radisson Blu Hotel – Suhar.

The media meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammed bin Sulaiman Al Kindi, Governor of North Al Batinah, Eng. Saeed bin Ali Al Abri, Chairman of OCCI’s branch in North Batinah Governorate, public and private officials, and a group of representatives of the local and international media.

Several government and private institutions have extended their support to the Sohar Investment Forum. Foremost amongst these include the Office of the Governor of North Al Batinah, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), Invest Oman, Nazdaher, Sohar Port and Free Zone.

The esteemed Forum will feature an exclusive gathering of influential figures - government officials, business visionaries and major investors, both local and international. Together, they will illuminate the dynamic landscape of investment opportunities flourishing within Oman and across the global stage.

The Forum will focus on the promising opportunities in the North Al Batinah Governorate. It will do a deep dive on the governorate’s favourable investment climate, showcasing its vast untapped potential. It will also train the spotlight on Sohar, a city poised for transformative growth, showcasing its remarkable evolution into a captivating destination for investment.

The delegates will engage in insightful discussions regarding the developments which are shaping the investment landscape within Oman and across the world. This exchange of knowledge and expertise will illuminate promising avenues for collaboration and growth.

Engineer Saeed bin Ali Al Abri, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry in North Al Batinah Governorate, planted a bold flag by announcing the Suhar Investment Forum. "This launch," he declared, "is woven into the very fabric of our national efforts. We're cultivating the unique strengths of each governorate, nurturing them to bloom under the sun of Oman 2040 and within the fertile fields laid out by the OCCI branch in North Al Batinah. "Investors will bask in the warm glow of our incentives, and in our opening session witness a feast of 100 investment prospects."

"The program for the Forum's inaugural session," declared the Chairman of the Chamber's North Al Batinah branch, "is a carefully crafted tapestry of insightful dialogue sessions, thought-provoking working papers and direct meetings. These have set the stage for potential partnerships. The accompanying exhibition adds a vibrant layer, showcasing the diverse investment opportunities available in the Governorate. This comprehensive program provides participants with the essential tools to navigate the investment opportunity and fuel sustainable economic development."

"We eagerly anticipate collaborating with officials, investors, and business leaders from across the globe. Together, let us explore the kaleidoscope of investment possibilities and forge partnerships that will propel the governorate towards a future of robust economic growth and flourishing social prosperity”, he added.

"This isn't just a gathering, but a beacon for attracting investments for growth." He lauded the Sultanate's tireless efforts to cultivate an incubating environment for foreign investments and nurture local capital. "A fertile landscape awaits," he promised, "rich with encouraging incentives, laws, and regulations that will prove to be a magnet for investments”, he continued.

The Suhar Forum, he proclaimed, would be a trendsetter as, "Foreign investments are a catalyst for innovation, a lifeline for jobs, and a key to unlocking sustainable development. The Forum, he assured, “Would host speakers and panel discussions illuminating the benefits, incentives, and strategic treasures hidden in Suhar.”

The Forum expects a vibrant mosaic of over 600 participants including senior officials from government and private sectors, titans of industry, and investors from Oman, the MENA region, Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

The Forum will also witness the signing of several cooperation and investment agreements, to consolidate the position of North Batinah Governorate as a key hub for investments.