ABU DHABI - Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO of Economic Cities & Free Zones (EC&FZ) at AD Ports Group, has highlighted KEZAD Group's significant growth, with 792 contracts signed and 5 million m2 of land area under contract placed, aligning seamlessly with Abu Dhabi's economic objectives.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Hameli said that KEZAD Group is strategically leveraging its expansive client base of over 2,000 companies across 12 economic zones to drive growth, diversification, and cross-sectoral collaborations in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He added that among the achievements during the year, significant new tenants such as PRAN Foods, Al Ghurair Foods, and Al Jazeera Steel have been secured, building new production facilities to serve local and regional Arabian Gulf markets and export across the Middle East and North Africa region.

Additionally, occupancy was increased after doubling warehouse capacity in 2022, while industry communities such as the Abu Dhabi Food Hub, Global Auto Hub - Abu Dhabi, and Metal Park were developed.

The EC&FZ Cluster's revenue growth in 2023 was primarily driven by organic growth in land and warehouse leases, utilities, and the positive impacts of the strategic merger with Al Eskan Al Jamae in the staff accommodation business. The 7 percent increase in revenue to AED1.78 billion aligns with the strategic goals of expanding KEZAD's service offerings and attracting further industrial and manufacturing projects in Abu Dhabi.

He noted that this growth is underpinned by significant investments, including AED330 million invested in developing the primary infrastructure for the Abu Dhabi Food Hub and Global Auto Hub and AED621 million in expanding industrial and logistics facilities.

In supporting Abu Dhabi's Industrial Strategy, EC&FZ's role, particularly in advancing key sectors like Automotive and Food & AgTech, is crucial. In the automotive sector, the development of a 3.3 km² Global Auto Hub – Abu Dhabi, scheduled to be operational by the end of 2025, signifies a major leap in automotive industry support. In the Food & AgTech sector, the initiative to develop one of the region's largest tech-enabled farming hubs over 2 square kilometres in Al Ain, including a 50,000 square metre greenhouse for indoor vegetation, demonstrates a commitment to agricultural technologies.

Investments in infrastructure and technology, totalling AED1.1 billion in Capex for the year, have laid the groundwork for future growth and operational excellence. This includes developing crucial projects like the Abu Dhabi Food Hub and Global Auto Hub, and expanding industrial and logistics facilities. Introducing a more efficient gas distribution network and the commitment to increasing warehouse capacity to over 1.35 million m² by the end of 2025 further enhance client demand.

Al Hameli emphasised EC&FZ's vital role in the integrated port and economic zone model, leveraging Khalifa Port's efficiency to create a distinctive business environment for KEZAD clients. With dedicated terminals for major shipping lines like Cosco, MSC, and CMA-CGM, Khalifa Port offers exceptional connectivity for businesses within KEZAD, facilitating seamless transportation.