DOHA: The Ministry of Finance announced Sunday that the State of Qatar’s budget for the first quarter of 2024 recorded a surplus of QR2bn.

The surplus was directed to reducing public debt, and therefore there is no cash surplus, the Ministry posted on X.

The total budget revenues amounted to QR53.4bn for the Q1 of 2024, QR 47.3bn from oil revenues, and QR6.1bn non-oil revenues, a 22.1-percent decrease versus the same period the previous year.

The total expenditures in the first quarter of 2024 amounted to QR51.4bn.

A total of QR16.3bn was directed for salaries and wages and QR18.8bn for current expenses, while secondary capital expenditures amounted to QR1.4bn and major capital expenditures amounted to QR14.6bn, a five percent increase from the same period the previous year.

