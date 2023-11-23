The class of 2023 included 33 different nationalities and 83% women

The graduation ceremony was held on campus at the Zayed Theatre

HE Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy: “The hard work and dedication you contribute with will not only serve to the advancement of society but will serve humanity as a whole.”

Prof Nathalie Drach-Temam: “We are educating generations of students and future world leaders who are capable of responding to major societal challenges.”

Abu Dhabi, UAE: On Wednesday, November 22, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi celebrated the graduation of its 14th cohort held under the patronage and in the presence of HE Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Chair of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s Board of Trustees.

The momentous ceremony took place in the beautiful on-campus Zayed Theatre in the presence of Professor Nathalie Drach-Temam, President of Sorbonne University and Vice-Chair of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s Board of Trutees, Prof Nathalie Martial-Braz, Vice-Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and Prof Edouard Kaminsky, President of Université Paris Cité. Also attended by industry partners, dignitaries and media, along with the families of the graduates and faculty members, the ceremony provided a meaningful and special way of honouring the class of 2023 for all their hard work and achievements.

A total of 231 graduates, including 128 bachelor’s graduates, 95 master’s and 8 International Diploma, the class of 2023 features 33 different nationalities, a testament to diversity and multiculturalism. As an institution committed to equality and inclusion, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi empowers and is proud of its 83% women graduates and students of determination.

In addition, the degrees that were conferred to the students covered a wide array of disciplines such as Law and International Relations and Security, Business Law, Economics and Finance, French Literature, Geography and Urban Planning, Mathematics, Sociology and Philosophy, Physics, History of Art and Archaeology, Marketing, History, Archival Science, Languages and Environment .

Featuring over 124 Emirati graduates, equal to over 53% of the graduating class, some of the many outstanding Emirati students honoured in the ceremony included Rashed Alneyadi, bachelor’s graduate in physics and employee of Abu Dhabi Police, and Khamis Almazrouei, bachelor’s graduate in law and intern at the UAE Mission at the UN Security Council.

During her commencement address, HE Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy said: “As you venture into the next chapter of your life, remember that the knowledge and skills acquired here are not just tools for personal and professional advancement but tools for broader progress. The hard work and dedication you contribute with will not only serve to the advancement of society but will serve humanity as a whole. Do not underestimate what you can do, do not limit your aspirations and dreams. Know that you have the power to change the world around you and contribute to creating a fairer, more equitable, and sustainable future.”

Prof Nathalie Drach-Temam then expressed her pride in the graduates and commended the efforts of faculty, administration, and various departments. She noted the important role that universities must play in spreading peace, humanity, openness and knowledge, and praised the students for the way that they work so harmoniously together, despite hailing from different parts of the world. She also announced a renewed collaborative approach to the partnership between the Emirati authorities and Sorbonne University and a strengthened relationship with its historical French partners, including the prestigious Université Paris Cité. Bringing a skills-based approach to learning, it is designed to provide students with the skills required to further future research and innovation, and overcome the challenges involved in the nation’s sustainable development.

“The fact that there is such harmony between all of you, students from so many different backgrounds, gives us hope for the future of our planet. Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi not only embodies university values, but also the tradition of excellence in education "à la française" of Sorbonne Université and Université Paris Cité”, said Prof Drach-Temam.

She added, “At the same time, the world has changed in 15 years. This is why a renewed approach to this project, built in partnership with the Emirati authorities and Sorbonne University, has been endorsed. It guarantees Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi as a pivotal actor of the region’s sustainable development and a strategic entity facing the new challenges in Research and Innovation.

During her speech, Prof Nathalie Martial-Braz shared insightful perspectives: “We are less than 10 days away from the opening of COP28 in Dubai, which marks a decisive moment for the Emirates and for the whole world in the fight against climate change. Leaders from all over the world are coming together to try to find solutions for a sustainable world for all of us and for future generations, of which you are representatives.”

She added: “Today it’s them, tomorrow you will be the decision-makers, the leaders, the thinkers. It is you, in each of your fields, who can make the difference, because tonight, more than ever, you are the hope of future generations.”

Following the speeches, HE Reem Al Hashimy was joined by Prof Nathalie Drach-Temam, Prof Nathalie Martial-Braz, Prof Edouard Kaminsky, and Dr Bertrand Haan, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi for Academic Affairs to confer the degrees to the bachelor and master graduates. HE Mohammed Abdulla Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Football Association, and DR Gulberk G. Salman, Scientific Coordinator FIFA-CIES International Programme in Sports Management, joined on stage to award students of the International Programme in Sports Management.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is proud of its 231 graduates and new members of its Alumni community worldwide who will disseminate the values of the institution and contribute to build a bridge between civilizations.

-End-

About Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi

Sorbonne University was established in May 2006, under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and under license from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is an Emirati university that benefits from 760 years of academic experience of the prestigious Sorbonne University in Paris. The university boasts a 93,000 square meters state-of-the-art campus located in Al Reem Island.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi follows the French Education System and Sorbonne University and University of Paris award its degrees, while all degrees are also accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation.

Over 2000 students of more than 90 different nationalities have graduated from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to date.

