About 600 youths across Ondo state have been trained in technology skills under the youth empowerment programme of the Ondo state government.

This was disclosed by the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, during the unveiling of the e-learning platform of the state Public Service Training Institute (PSTI), Ilara-Mokin, on Thursday.

The governor said his administration has embarked on recruitment into critical sectors of the service which include, health, education and other sectors.

He commended the management of the PSTI for complementing the efforts of his administration to rid the state of poverty through youth empowerment and job creation

“Our administration recognizes that government alone cannot drive economic growth. It is through proactive collaboration with communities through the empowerment of our youths that we can unlock the full potential of our economy.

‘”Let me commend the management of PSTI for filling the gaps through the training and capacity building of not only our public servants but also hundreds of active youths at the grassroots level.

“I commend the Institute for being at the forefront of driving impactful initiatives for the betterment of the Ondo State youth. No doubt, these bold moves would eventually bring substantial economic benefits to our state”

Speaking at the event, the state Head of Service, Mr Bayo Philip stressed the importance of training programmes for human capital development to both public servants and other members of the public, particularly the youths.

Philip who said the institute had started drawing participants from other states, said his office would soon look into the possibility of building hostel facilities for the use of the students.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary and Director General of the Institute, Dr Olumide Asere said the youth empowerment programme was targeted at youths across the 18 local government areas of the state, with the pilot edition held for the host local government area, Ifedore.

He emphasised the importance of the youths to the economic development of society which requires that they are empowered to be self-reliant and job creators rather than job seekers.

