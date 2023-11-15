Sharjah: The emirate of Sharjah hosted the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) MENA Regional Division Committee Meeting. Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) and supported by the Emirates Libraries and Information Association (ELIA), this first meeting aimed to enhance library services and capacities within the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region while showcasing SBA's commitment to advancing the capacities of library industry professionals in the region.

The gathering brought together a diverse array of international attendees, including library professionals, experts, and stakeholders from various MENA region countries, discussing strategies for enhancing library services and ensuring their sustainability at both national and local levels.

Highlighting the commitment of Sharjah towards libraries

A key objective of the meeting was to explore ways the IFLA MENA Regional Division Committee can play a stronger role in supporting associations and institutions throughout the region while contributing to IFLA's global efforts. The meeting’s attendees discussed how closer collaboration with Sharjah Public Libraries and other major libraries in the region, will enable IFLA’s MENA division to accelerate innovation and realise economies of scale, which are critical for the development of strong and sustainable library services.

SBA’s participation in the event further highlighted the commitment of the Sharjah community to the advancement of libraries in the MENA region. The Sharjah Book Authority, which played a key role in facilitating the logistics for the gathering, ensured that attendees had the support they needed to have a successful and fruitful meeting. SBA also extended a warm invitation to committee members, encouraging them to participate in the Sharjah Library Conference, providing them with a deeper insight into the thriving library industry in the emirate.

HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the SBA, emphasised the pivotal role of the library sector as one of the pillars of the Sharjah Cultural Project. The advancement of its role in building the knowledge community embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who believed early on that investing in humans begins with providing sources of knowledge and learning, and opening horizons to explore various cultures of the world."

He continued, "The authority is committed to carrying the directives of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, to achieve integration in all aspects of the book industry, from authors to publishers, and reaching libraries and readers. Therefore, we view the development of the library system as strengthening partnerships between Sharjah and the capitals of knowledge and research worldwide, as libraries have always served as a bridge communication between cities, cultures, and civilisations."

For her part, Eman Bushulaibi, Director of the SPL and Vice-chair, MENA Regional Division Committee IFLA, said: "The IFLA MENA Regional Division Committee Meeting in Sharjah reflects the emirate's commitment to supporting libraries' pivotal role in achieving comprehensive and sustainable development projects in the region. Considering the emirate's distinctive journey in developing libraries, we believe this contribution is amplified by enhancing librarians' knowledge and addressing the challenges they face in formulating innovative solutions. Furthermore, we assert that the impact is multiplied through collaboration with institutions and entities involved in the local and international library system."

Facilitating partnerships and collaborations

The Regional Division Committee meeting provided an ideal platform for library professionals to network and exchange ideas, facilitating partnerships and collaborations at both the regional and international levels. The meeting’s discussions reinforced the opportunities provided by the MENA region for libraries to work together and benefit from the collective efforts.

IFLA, as the global voice of libraries, represents the interests of library professionals and works toward improving library services worldwide. With a strong membership base, a vibrant professional community, and close collaboration with partners, IFLA is well-equipped to drive positive change within the library profession and the broader community.

