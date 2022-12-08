Sharjah: The 6th edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF), organised by Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), is poised to be the biggest yet. Through the theme of ‘Where We Belong’, the festival will bring together a vibrant community of thought leaders, changemakers, future business leaders and investors and have created dedicated areas for different fields of interest.

Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), commented on the diverse zones at this year’s festival, stating: “At Sheraa, we understand that entrepreneurship is inclusive at its core, and it is important for us to reflect that at our flagship annual gathering of changemakers. This year’s SEF will provide a home for every community, from deep tech innovators to creative powerhouses, offering them a meaningful place to belong.”

The following stages featured at this year’s edition of the festival will represent the major pillars of entrepreneurship, enabling impactful conversations and meaningful connections throughout the two days.

The Impact Stage

The Impact Stage will be the premiere area of the event, hosting the most famous and influential speakers invited to share their valuable stories and expertise. It will also be home to a range of workshops and activities that encompass the world of entrepreneurship as a whole. This will be the zone where everybody with an entrepreneurial spirit will feel like they belong.

The Creative Stage

The Creative Stage will be where creativity comes alive! With music, art, performances and all forms of creative expression celebrated, it will provide a space where the imaginative energy that fuels our artistic passions will flow, allowing visitors to break free from the regular business hustle.

The Tech Stage

The Tech Stage will be a hub for discussion, innovation and discovering emerging technologies. Bringing together leading MENA investors, founders, and ecosystem leaders, this is where aspiring and established entrepreneurs alike will be able to join conversations on the latest trends in the startup ecosystem.

The Wellness Stage

The Wellness Stage will help entrepreneurs learn how to achieve peak performance, overcome self-limiting beliefs and foster personal and professional growth. Covering a range of subjects to create holistic proficiency through techniques in time management, emotional strengthening and general health and wellbeing, this will be where those who want to improve their business and personal health will feel like they belong.

The Community Stage

The Community Stage will feature founders of leading homegrown businesses, from F&B and retail to mental health and fitness, and discuss topics related to creating movements and communities. This will be the space for immersing yourself in entrepreneurial culture.

This year SEF’s Impact Zone has partnered with Arada, the region's fastest-growing and most progressive master developer. Arada’s Group CEO, Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, commented: “We’re proud to be partnering with Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, one of the most impactful events of its kind in the region. As the master developer behind Sharjah’s contemporary new business district, we look forward to taking this opportunity to engage with the local SME community.”

Through these realms of interest, SEF 2022 will concentrate networking and community building potential, allowing visitors to the festival to capitalise their time and gain knowledge in the fields of their interest. Each stage will feature the very best thought leaders, performances and workshops to give entrepreneurs a unique experience to help them achieve their dreams.

Entrepreneurs and enthusiasts must register their interest at https://sharjahef.com/. Proceeds from this year’s festival will be donated to The Big Heart Foundation, a UAE-based nonprofit that has provided health, education and emergency aid services, among others, to more than 4.5 million refugees in 29+ countries.

